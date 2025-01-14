Bet Builder Tips: Three to back on Tuesday including Forest v Liverpool 5/2 shot

Two Bet Builders for Tuesday's Premier League

Fulham to frustate Hammers in Potter's first league game

Nuno knows how to beat Slot so back Forest at 5/2 3.50

Graham Potter takes charge of a Premier League match for the first time in 21 months and will be hoping to get off to a winning start in a London derby. The Hammers are looking for a fresh start under Potter and that's exactly what they need in this fixture after failing to win their last three Premier League meetings with the Cottagers (D1 L2). That run included a 2-0 win for Fulham in this fixture last season.

First up for Potter is the task of tightening up the West Ham defence after their last two Premier League games saw them lose 5-0 to Liverpool and 4-1 to Manchester City. Fulham have impressed on the road recently, winning at Chelsea in their last match, before that drawing at Anfield and taking a point at Tottenham. We will back them to deny Potter a winning start in the league here.

Fulham's Raúl Jiménez has scored eight Premier League goals this season and, across his career, has netted more against West Ham than against any other opponent in the competition (6).

After a run of five consecutive Premier League victories, Chelsea are now winless in each of their last four

(D2 L2). When things were going well for the Blues, Enzo Maresca insisted his team were not title challengers and he appears to have been proved correct. They are out to 50/151.00.

Can Chelsea bounce back to winning ways when in-form Bournemouth visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday? The Cherries are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (W5 D3) - their longest run ever with defeat - and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four league matches.

If Chelsea are to return to form, it is likely that Cole Palmer will play a key role. The England man has been involved in 19 Premier League goals this season (13 goals, 6 assists), second only to Mohamed Salah (31).

You can read an in-depth preview of Nottingham Forest v Liverpool from Dave Tindall but this is such an intriguing fixture that I could not resist throwing in another Bet Builder for the match at the City Ground. Forest won the reverse fixture 1-0, inflicting Liverpool's only league defeat so far this season, so the hosts are looking to pull off their first double over the Reds for 62 years. And they have every reason to give it their best shot.

Forest have won each of their last six Premier League games and a win over Liverpool will see them equal their longest ever league winning run. More importantly, taking three points on Tuesday would see Forest leapfrog Arsenal into second place and to within three points of leaders Liverpool (albeit having played a game more). That is not a sentence I imagined typing over halfway through this season.

Of course, Liverpool have plenty of impetus to take three points too, as they can pull nine clear at the top if they win. They edged this fixture 1-0 here last season and, even with Liverpool boasting the division's top scorer in Mo Salah (18) and Cody Gapko - who has been SuperBoosted to have a shot on target in the game - scoring in his last three league matches, another low-scoring contest would be no surprise.