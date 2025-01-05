English Premier League

Sunday Bet Builder Tips: Liverpool v Man Utd 22/1 shot is one of two to back

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Mo Saah playing for Liverpool
Mo Salah is backed to score again when Liverpool host Man Utd

Get Bet Builder tips for both of this Sunday's Premier League matches as Fulham host Ipswich and Manchester United try to end their losing streak with a trip to leaders Liverpool...

14:00 - Fulham v Ipswich

Fulham are enjoying their longest unbeaten run since 2008, winning two and drawing five of their last seven in the Premier League. With 29 points from 19 matches, this is their second highest points tally for the halfway stage of a top flight season. Ipswich, meanwhile, beat high-flying Chelsea in their last match and could climb out of the relegation zone if they win here.

In their previous away match, Ipswich were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal, so they are likely to try to contain Fulham on Sunday. The Cottagers have been beaten by Wolves and Aston Villa at home this season and drew 2-2 here with Bournemouth last weekend. Marco Silva will be determined for his side to returning to winning ways but, while they should have too much for The Tractor Boys, victory may come at a narrow margin.

Recommended Bet

Back Fulham to win by 1 goal and Wilson to score

SBK10/1

16:30 - Liverpool v Manchester United

With three defeats to nil in their last three Premier League matches, this is the worst possible time for Ruben Amorim's Manchester United to go to north west rivals Liverpool. Red Devils fans will be fearing the worst as they head up the M6 and we are not going to buck the trend by opposing the table-topping hosts.

United have failed to win their last eight trips to Anfield (D4 L4) and have scored just one goal across those matches. Their terrible form in front of goal at the moment means we will not be backing them to find the net on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford and Ruben Amorim.jpg

Liverpool have won their last three Premier League matches, scoring three goals or more in each victory and totalling 14 across those fixtures. Two years ago they beat 7-0 here and, while we won't back a repeat, we do believe there is a good chance the hosts will win comfortably.

Mo Salah who has both scored more goals (12) and provided more assists (6) against United than any other player in Premier League history. He has been involved in 30 Premier League goals this season for Liverpool (17 goals, 13 assists).

Finally, let's boost the price significantly with a card bet. If Liverpool do start to run away with it and the crowd get to the visitors, United players may become frustrated. For that reason, we are going to back a red card.

Recommended Bet

Back Liverpool -1, BTTS 'No', Salah score or assist, Red card in the match

SBK22/1

Now read more Premier League previews and get our experts' best bets

Recommended bets

