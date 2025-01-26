Bet Builder Tips for Sunday: Four to back including Fulham to beat Man Utd at 4/1

Kulusevski key as Spurs try to end poor run against Leicester

Fulham backed to beat Man Utd in Bet Builder at [/]

Plus Bet Builders for Palace v Brentford and Aston Villa v West Ham

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

This is a match-up between two teams in dire form. Since the start of December, only Southampton (8) have lost more Premier League games than Tottenham (7) and only Saints have conceded more goals than Spurs' 22. Leicester, meanwhile, have lost their last seven Premier League matches. Both Ange Postecoglou and Ruud van Nistelrooy could be one more bad result from the sack.

A bright spark for Tottenham this season has been Dejan Kulusevski with only Chelsea's Cole Palmer (62) creating more chances in the Premier League this season than the Swede's 56. We will back him to assist in a match which sees two beleagured defences with the potential to give up goals.

Recommended Bet Back Kulusevski assist and over 2.5 goals SBK 2/1

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Brentford (W3 D3), winning this exact fixture 3-1 last term, but the Bees are looking to complete the double after beating the Eagles 2-1 at the Gtech Stadium on the opening weekend. That may be a tall order as Palace have lost just twice in their last 14 at home in the league, winning six and drawing six.

Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Mateta is the best goals bet, with 21 in 35 games, since Oliver Glasner took over. The man who often lays them on for the Frenchman is Eberechi Eze. Seven of the England winger's last eight Premier League assists have been for Mateta.

Recommended Bet Back Palace Double Chance, Mateta to score and Eze assist SBK 11/2

Villa beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium back in August, setting the tone for a diffucult campaign for the Hammers. Now Graham Potter is in charge and, after last weekend's defeat at home to Palace, he will be hoping his new team can bouce back.

It won't be easy and West Ham will need to be better than they were when losing 2-1 here in the FA Cup a fortnight ago. Only Arsenal (14) are on a longer home unbeaten run in the Premier League than Villa (W6 D4). Ollie Watkins has been involved in 99 Premier League goals in 168 appearances for Aston Villa (69 goals, 30 assists). If he scores or assists in this game he'll be the fastest player to 100 goal involvements since

Kevin De Bruyne in July 2020. We will back the England man to score.

Recommended Bet Back Villa and Watkins to score SBK 11/8

Tenth-placed Fulham sit three positions and seven points about Manchester United in the Premier League. They will also be the fresher team after United played Rangers in the Europa League on Wednesday night. For those reasons, and the fact that United have lost six of their last nine Premier League matches (W2 D1), we fancy the home win.

As United have gone 1-0 down in eight of their last nine Premier League matches and, no side has conceded first more times than the Red Devils (eight, level with Southampton) since Ruben Amorim took charge, we will back Fulham to be ahead at the break. Fulham have scored exactly two goals in each of their last five Premier League matches, and there is always the potential for United to find the net, so over 2.5 goals gets the nod as well.