Bet Builder Tips: Two to back including West Ham to give Leicester Ruud awakening

Two Premier League Bet Builders to back on Tuesday

Everything points to a draw when Ipswich host Palace

Bowen backed as West Ham give Leicester boss tough start

Ninteenth hosts 17th in a clash between two teams that both have nine points after 13 matches. Ipswich might have expected to be in a relegation battle but Crystal Palace fans had higher hopes for their team at the start of the season.

Ipswich have only lost three of their last 45 home league matches (W28 D14), but are winless in their last six at Portman Road, all this season in the Premier League (D4 L2). Only one of those six - the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa - went over 2.5 goals.

Palace have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games against promoted sides (W6 D4), so they won't be daunted by a tricky trip to East Anglia and look a good bet to take something. That said, Palace have won just two of their last 19 away Premier League matches (D8 L9).

Three of their last four Premier League matches have ended all-square, while the last two league matches at Portman Road ended 1-1. A repeat outcome on Tuesday would not be a surprise.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and Under 2.5 goals SBK 11/4

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of Leicester for the first time at King Power when they host West Ham on Tuesday. The Dutchman watched his new side lose 4-1 at Brentford on Saturday so he knows that he has plenty of work to do.

The Hammers have their own problems, losing 5-2 against Arsenal at home on Saturday. Prior to that they enjoyed an excellent 2-0 away win at Newcastle. West Ham are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games against promoted sides (W10 D2) and, while their inconsistency is a problem for Julen Lopetegui, they can get a result here.

With eight goals and seven assists, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 15 goals in his last 18 Premier League appearances against promoted sides. He's also had a hand in five goals in five starts against Leicester in the competition (3 goals, 2 assists).

Van Nistelrooy won't get much time before this match to work with his players but he should be able to fill his strikers' with confidence, so we are backing both teams to score.