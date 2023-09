Berba says expect goals and in-form Bruno to strike

Brian backs Saka to strike in Gunners' win

Dimitar Berbatov Says:

Leg 1: Both teams to score

Leg 2: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist

Leg 3: Draw

Arsenal v Manchester United. This could be 6-6!

This week for the Bet Builder battle, I am taking on Brian McDonell, one of the Betfair Traders. I hope you're ready Bryan!

I want to see goals, I want to see entertainment. It's hard for me to not be biased towards my former team, but I also need to be realistic. I see plenty of goals here as we have seen, both teams re conceding plenty of goals so far.

Looking at the usual suspects to be the key players, Bruno Fernandes is back on fire now, with his passing and the chances he creates. He scored and assisted last week v Nottingham Forest remember.

To be honest, for Arsenal, I would love to see Kai Havertz - a former Leverkusen player - he's getting a lot of criticism recently, but I know what he can do and want to see him to prove everybody what a good player he is. Obviously, we have Martin Odegaard too.

However, for my pick, Bruno is the main man to affect this game for Manchester United. He has been on a roll, so I will go for him to score or assist.

Finally, I've said I see goals, this could be 2-2. Obviously, I want Manchester United to win, but I can see this ending level to be honest. So I will add in a draw.

Brian McDonnell Says:

Leg 1: Arsenal win

Leg 2: Both Teams to Score

Leg 3: Bukayo Saka to score

Leg 4: Lisandro Martinez to be booked

You can tell Dimitar thinks Arsenal are going to win but he just can't bring himself to say it, as a former-Man Utd and Tottenham player. I'm not sitting on the fence. I think Arsenal will win.

I agree that there will be goals. Raphael Varane is out injured for United and Arsenal conceded two goals at the Emirates against Nottingham Forest and against Fulham. So it's Arsenal to win and both teams to score for me.

As for a goalscorer, I'm going with Bukayo Saka. He scores goals in big game and hit a great goal for Arsenal against United last season.

Finally, for my Bet Builder, I'm going with United defender Lisandro Martinez to be booked. He may struggle against Arsenal's front three, especially without Varane beside him.

