Everton v Aston Villa - Sunday, 14:00

Leg 1: Amadou Onana to commit 1+ fouls in each half @ 9/52.80

Leg 2: Ollie Watkins to score or assist @ 11/102.11

After a run of four wins in December for Everton it has been quite a tough period of late, finding themselves winless is their last five games in all competitions. They have had it tough though to be fair to them, travelling to Tottenham and welcoming the champions Man City during this run.

They will look to give their fans three points in what is their first home game of 2024 as they welcome Aston Villa, who continue to flourish under Unai Emery. Such is their form they find themselves second in the league, although Man City do have a game in hand to overtake Villa.

An attacking Villa team is what we have grown accustomed to seeing and this game should be no different. Villa will likely adopt a counterattacking approach and in doing so Amadou Onana will be vital to Everton's hopes of stopping these attacks. Onana loves a tackle and with Villa's attacking options he may well be forced into committing fouls to stop these direct attacks in transition.

Ollie Watkins has been phenomenal this season recording nine goals and eight assists in the Premier League so far. Everton are struggling once again and Watkins will look to add to these totals. He looks a must have in this market with any Bet Builder.

Man Utd v Tottenham - Sunday, 16:30

Leg 1: Man Utd goalkeeper to make 4 or more saves @ 1/12.00

Leg 2: Scott McTominay to have 1+ shots on target @ 5/61.84

A depleted Spurs team travel to Old Trafford with new loan arrival Timo Werner in contention to feature. Spurs will be without Son as he participates in the Asian Cup and long-term injuries to James Maddison and Van de Ven are still causing Postecoglou some issues. They have continued to outperform expectations given the loss of Harry Kane in the summer.

United continue to give up an enormous number of chances in their games and with Spurs' speed of attack and number of chances they create each game the United keeper should be extremely busy. Even without the names previously mentioned Spurs will fancy their chances and it could be another bleak day for United fans.

Going the other way, though, and Scott McTominay has arguably been United's best and most important player over the last few months. He has notably got into the box a lot more than fans were used to seeing and has five Premier League goals so far this season.

He doesn't mind having a pop from outside the box too and will also have the addition of Garnacho and Rashford going down the wings and getting deliveries into the box. He looks a cracking price for a shot on target.

