Sunday Bet Builder Tips: Two to back at 5/1 and 12/1
Get Bet Builder tips informed by Opta stats for Sunday's Premier League matches as Ipswich host Aston Villa before Tottenham go to Manchester United for a fixture that often produces plenty of goals...
Two Bet Builders for Sunday's Premier League matches
Watkins back as Villa grind out win at 5/16.00
Fernandes to strike in Old Trafford draw at 12/113.00
14:00 - Ipswich v Aston Villa
It is four wins and one defeat so far for Aston Villa this season . They have proved adept at beating struggling teams (Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Leicester). As for their manager, in 18 Premier League matches against newly promoted teams, Unai Emery has a win percentage of 78% (W14 D2 L2), winning nine out of 10 as Aston Villa boss including victory in all four away games.
Sunday's opponents promoted Ipswich are 17th in the table and, while they showed plenty of spirit in drawing their last three matches, they are still without a win. The Villans should be good for three points here but at Portman Road Ipswich can test tham and the away win may only come by a small margin. Villa won both of their away matches to date 2-1. I recommend backing Villa to win by exactly one goal.
If there's one player who should be backed to make the difference for the visitors it is Ollie Watkins. Since Emery took charge of Villa, only Erling Haaland (66) and Mohamed Salah (59) have been involved in more Premier League goals than the England forward (53 - 35 goals, 18 assists).
16:30 - Man Utd v Tottenham
One step forwards, three steps back. That's the general pattern for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. Just when you think they are improving they put in miserable displays that reverse their momentum. That's wht happened in their midweek 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente in the Europa League. So will United rally against Tottenham on Sunday or continue to stutter?
They have lost seven of their last 19 Premier League home games (W9 D3), including a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in their last league match at Old Trafford. United are 10th in the table, one place above Sunday's opponents Tottenham.
That tells you that neither side has started the season well. Spurs have drawn and lost on their two away trips in the league so far - against Leicester and Newcastle respectively - but the good news for fans of the north Londoners is that they are unbeaten in their last three against United in the league (W1 D2). Ange Postecoglou's men drew 2-2 here and won 2-0 in the reverse fixture last season, so the Australian may have the Dutchman's tactical number.
Ten Hag spoke in midweek about the need for his strikers to be more ruthless. Hmm, I wouldn't hold your breath, so will look instead for a goalscorer bet. Christian Eriksen has been impressive for United recently, netted in midweek and deserves to start against his old club. But captain Bruno Fernandes has had more shots without scoring than any other Premier League player this season (17). With his quality and instinct for goal, the Portuguese's luck should change soon, so he gets the nod.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
