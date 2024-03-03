Premier League Tips: Bet Builders for Manchester derby and more on Sunday

Draw backed as strugglers meet at Turf Moore

City can beat United comfortably

Haaland to strike against Reds again

After their 2-1 win in the reverse meeting in October, Bournemouth are looking to record their first ever league double over a Burnley side that have lost 10 of their 13 Premier League home games this season (W1 D2) and taken one point from their last five matches.

For all their perceived progress under Andon Iraola, the 14th-placed Cherries are winless in their last seven in the league (D3 L4). They have not won away in this competition since before Christmas, and have failed to keep a league clean sheet since Boxing Day.

With little confidence in either side to take three points, we will back the draw and back both teams to score, as the 3/14.00 on offer for that seems fair. A month ago, Burnley drew 2-2 with Fulham here and we can see a similar outcome this Sunday.

Last week's 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham brought Manchester United's mini-revival to a crashing halt and piled pressure back on Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman may not be worth backing in the next Premier League manager to leave market but the chances of him being dismissed by Jim Ratcliffe and his team in the summer increase with every defeat.

There is no good time to play Manchester City but, following that defeat and with Rasmus Hojlund out injured, United are not in good shape for their trip to the Etihad. City have won four of their last five Premier League meetings with United (L1) and should win this comfortably.

City have kept three clean sheets in their last four Premier League games and, with United looking blunt in attack, we will take the hosts to cover the handicap of one goal.

Against no side has Man City striker Erling Haaland scored more Premier League goals than his five against Manchester United. In midweek, he hit five against Luton in the FA Cup, so he is in the mood to score and the arrival of United at the Etihad could be a red rag to the Norwegian. We will back him to score and Kevin de Bruyne to assist.