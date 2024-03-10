Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur: Watkins fine scoring form to continue

Aston Villa are 8/13 1.61 to finish in the top four ahead of this crucial clash

Watkins continues to shine for Villa

Johnson continues to cause problems for sides

Aston Vila v Tottenham

Sunday, 13:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Five points separate these two sides heading into Sunday's match with the hosts currently occupying fourth spot and they now have a golden opportunity to tighten their grip on a Champions League position.

Villa were the 2-1 winners when the teams met back in November in a game with plenty of goalscoring opportunities for both sides, and Unai Emery's men are currently 8/131.61 to finish the campaign inside the top four. Spurs are available at 6/52.20 to achieve that same feat.

There were plenty of positives to take from Villa's defensive display against Ajax in the Europa Conference League but in terms of chances created, it was a fairly uninspiring and forgettable 90 minutes. Finely poised ahead of the return leg but with a tentative approach, it certainly felt like Villa had Sunday's fixture in mind.

When it comes to the Premier League, the Midlands club have scored seven in their last two top flight matches but having won their first eight league games on home turf this season, they've lost three of their last four games in all competitions at Villa Park and will be extremely keen to make it a fortress once more. You can back over 3.5 goals in this one at 20/231.87.

Watkins is thriving

Ollie Watkins is already having the season of his life, he's scored 16 goals in the league already and I expect him to continue to cause major problems for defences between now and the end of the season.

The way he gets in behind the backline of opponents and the guidance from Unai Emery to operate predominantly between the width of the penalty area and his pace, movement and ability to find space in the box have made him one of the best players in the division this season.

He netted the winner in the reverse fixture and I'm backing him at 6/52.20 to get himself on the scoresheet once again this weekend.

Johnson start would be justified

Spurs were far from convincing and certainly weren't at their clinical best against Crystal Palace last time out but managed to do enough to get over the line and secure a third win in five.

Given the intensity demanded of them, they'll have benefitted from not having a midweek match and will undoubtedly be the fresher of the two sides coming into this one.

Pedro Porro has been sidelined for the last two games due to a knee injury and Spurs certainly lacked dynamism down the right without him, he should come straight back into the starting XI this weekend.

A player who has been catching the eye and who'll also be hoping to start is Brennan Johnson, after a series of impressive cameos from the bench.

All of Ange Postecoglou's attacking options offer something different to the forward line but the job the Welshman has done over recent weeks has been commendable. Now, it's about getting out of his role as super sub and pushing for a start.

Almost every time the 22-year-old has come on, he's known exactly how to change the game. The former Nottingham Forest man is constantly learning, he knows where opponents weaknesses are and exactly how to have a positive influence.

He can't do a great deal more to put himself in contention for a start. He's doing everything right and regardless of whether or not he's on the pitch from the outset on Sunday, I expect him to influence this match at some stage and back him at 7/52.40 to score or provide an assist.

