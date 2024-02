Wednesday night's FA Cup defeat was a minor blip

Responding admirably to defeat is something Unai Emery's side has done well this season. In fact, every time Villa have lost a league game, they've gone on to win their following match, a fantastic indicator of their resilience and mindset under their Spanish coach.

The manner of their defeat, on home soil, to Chelsea in the FA Cup in midweek certainly raised some eyebrows but I expect them to bounce back from that on Sunday with another statement display in the league.

Despite what we witnessed at Villa Park on Wednesday, we have become accustomed to seeing a well drilled, organised side that are easy on the eye and work tirelessly to combat the strengths of their opposition.

Luiz is loving life at Villa

Douglas Luiz has played a significant role in Aston Villa's success over the course of this campaign and from talk about a possible exit not long ago, he is now the heartbeat of this side.

Remarkably, only John McGinn and Jack Grealish have created more for Villa in the Premier League since Luiz joined the club and despite feeling under the weather against Sheffield United, he played the first 45 and created four chances including an exquisite assist for Ollie Watkins.

Watkins is having a wonderful campaign

Ollie Watkins has already equalled his goal contribution tally from last season in the top flight. During the 2022/23 campaign, the England striker has scored 15 and provided 6 assists. With 15 top flight games still remaining this term, he's already found the back of the net 11 times and assisted 10.

United looking to build on recent performances

As for Manchester United, their 3-0 win over West Ham last Sunday saw them climb up into sixth, still some eight points off their opponents this weekend in fourth heading into the weekend's action.

United have lost five of their 11 away games in the league this season but now find themselves on a run of five unbeaten in all competitions with the trio of Rasmus Højland, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo giving plenty of reason to believe that the future could well be bright for The Red Devils.

With a lot of negativity surrounding the club over recent months, to see the three youngsters linking up, moving the ball around with purpose, scoring and enjoying their football will certainly be pleasing for fans of the club.

Erik ten Hag's side have found the back of the net an impressive 11 times in their last three games in all competitions and are looking for a fourth successive win.

The gloss was somewhat taken off their victory over West Ham though, as influential centre-back Lisandro Martinez was forced off after sustaining an injury that is set to keep him sidelined for at least eight weeks. This could significantly impact the progress United have been making.

