Leg 1: Matty Cash to be booked

Aston Villa and Poland full-back Matty Cash is under pressure at Villa. The fans are on his back and performances have definitely been affected as he looks to be lacking confidence. Unai Emery has chosen to play centre-back Ezri Konsa at right-back often this season, but as Villa have four first team defenders out injured, Cash looks a certainty to play again this weekend.

Villa cannot afford to lose here if they want to hold onto hope of Champions League football.



Cash averages 1 foul committed and 1 foul against him per game, and has been given a yellow card every 260 minutes of Premier League football this season. Cash has received seven yellow cards in all competitions so far this term.



Last time Villa faced Man United they were 2-0 up at half time before United staged a miraculous come-back to win 3-2, in a comeback spearheaded by United Winger Alejandro Garnacho. Garnacho, on the back of a double against West Ham last week, will be high on confidence and relishing the opportunity to get at a makeshift Aston Villa back line again.

Cash will have his work cut out and may have to sacrifice his attacking play to contain Garnacho. Cash completes 2.24 succesful tackles per game and is dribbled past 1.1 times. Garnacho completes 2 successful dribbles per game, and is fouled 2.29 times per game. This could be a very interesting match up here.

Leg 2: Luke Shaw to be booked

England and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is proving to be a crucial player in Erik ten Hag's side. United's win rate when Shaw plays is considerable to when he does not, and since returning from injury, United have won three in a row.



Shaw is a regular in the referee's notebook and has been for several seasons now. Remarkably, he is currently receiving a yellow card every 174 minutes of Premier League football this season, and similar statistics in all competitions.



Shaw averages 1.24 fouls per game which shows he is committing more professional and cynical fouls to be receiving such a high number of cards.

Shaw will likely be up against the tricky and inform Leon Bailey. Bailey completes 2.5 successful dribbles per game and is fouled 1.25 times per game. Bailey is often replaced by Moussa Diaby who has very similar statistics, and is an equally tough opponent for a full-back.



Shaw was shown a yellow card in last season's Premier League match at Villa Park.

The match official - Robert Jones

The man in the middle of Sunday's big match is Robert Jones.



Jones has awarded 61 yellow cards and four red cards in the Premier League so far this season, averaging 4.65 cards per game, awarding an average of 25 free kicks.



The sides here average a high 5.91 cards per game, but given the magnitude of this game and what is at stake, we can see a higher than average amount of free kicks given and cards awarded.



