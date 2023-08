Villa ended last season with seven straight home wins

Aston Villa v Everton

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Bad week for Villa

When new signing Moussa Diaby pulled Aston Villa level at 1-1 away to Newcastle last weekend, Unai Emery's side looked in position to pull off a significant victory and back up the excellent form they showed towards the end of last season.

But when the full-time whistle blew, Villa had been pummelled 5-1 and lost central defender Tyrone Mings to a serious knee injury that will keep him out for some time.

Having had Emiliano Buendia ruled out for an extended period earlier in the week, it was a far cry from the joy felt last May when Villa surged late to finish in seventh place, a massive 25 points ahead of Sunday's visitors Everton.

Goal-shy Everton on back foot already

After their latest brush with relegation, a home game against Fulham gave Everton the chance to make a positive early step forward in the new campaign. Well, they blew it.

Everton led the shot count 19-9, had an xG of 2.73, racked up 10 corners and saw a goal controversially disallowed when James Tarkowski was judged to have fouled the goalkeeper before Michael Keane put the loose ball into the net.

But, despite the element of bad luck, there was a case of same old, same old as the Toffees wasted good chances before Fulham pinched the points via substitute Bobby de Cordova-Reid's 73rd-minute strike. Once again, Dominic Calvert-Lewin wasn't even fit enough to make the bench and, without him, the hosts just couldn't turn opportunities into goals.

Hosts set to add to hot home form

Villa ended last season with seven straight home wins in the Premier League, keeping clean sheets in five of those and conceding just twice.

By coincidence, Everton were also the first side to visit Villa Park in the last campaign. That also went the way of Villa as goals from Danny Ings and Buendia put them 2-0 in front before a Lucas Digne own goal after 87 created a nervy finish.

Villa, who completed the double over the Merseysiders with a 2-0 win at Goodison, are 1.748/11 to bank three points. Everton are 5.49/2 and The Draw 4.216/5.

It's hard to look past a home win here with Calvert-Lewin still a doubt. Neal Maupay has managed one goal from 36 shots in the PL with Everton and Sean Dyche is woefully short of firepower from elsewhere.

On the handicaps, Villa (-1) at 2/12.94 on the Sportsbook is certainly worthy of consideration. It's a simlar price, 9/52.78, for Villa to win to nil.

Diaby can continue fast start in Bet Builder

While Villa could have conceded even more than the five they did ship against Newcastle, the high line they played in that game won't hurt them in the same way here.

In addition, Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash should probably have added to their solo goal but missed good chances.

The bottom line is that Villa should be good for a couple of goals back on home turf and I'm going to follow the new boy.

Moussa Diaby stuck his goal away with aplomb at St James' and I'm going to back him to find the net again.

The French midfielder found the net 14 times for Bayer Leverkusen last season and 17 in the one before that when he opened the campaign with goals in each of his first two league matches. A repeat of that feat is 15/82.84.

Talking about his new signing after that Newcastle defeat, Villa boss Emery said: "We haven't had all bad news and one of the good things was to watch Moussa playing feeling good and adapting to the position we're trying to get with him. He was good, he scored and he played well."

So, that leads me to a couple of Bet Builders.

Back Moussa Diaby to Score and Villa to Win in a Bet Builder @ 3.55/2 Bet now

First, let's open with Diaby to Score in a Villa win at 3.55/2. With Everton still floundering in front of goal, it's a simple way in.

But Villa's home form suggests we can push the boat out a little further and that means a return to the handicap markets.

Villa (-1) appeals and if we add a Diaby goal into the mix then the price becomes 5.39/2.

Villa (-1) appeals and if we add a Diaby goal into the mix then the price becomes 5.39/2.

Watkins to add Acca value

Ollie Watkins bagged an assist rather than a goal in the opening game but he's always worth a look to find the net.

And it was a similar case for Mo Salah in Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Chelsea as he laid one on for Luis Diaz but registered a blank himself. Only just though as his first-half strike was ruled out by VAR after a narrow offside.

Salah will hope to put that right in the home game against Bournemouth and will feel he owes the Cherries one after somehow not appearing on the scoresheet in the Reds' amazing 9-0 Anfield victory last season.

Watkins and Salah love to find the net early so it could be worth combining the two to both score first in Betfair's completely free acca bet. That pays around 18/119.00.

