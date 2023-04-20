</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Arsenal v Southampton: Gunners trend can deliver again with Friday night fireworks Andy Schooler
20 April 2023
3:30 min read Andy Schooler has a way of backing an Arsenal at 3.15 to beat basement-dwellers Southampton in Friday night's Premier League clash. Top v bottom in Friday Night Football Gunners' home win trend worth following Gabriel a big set-piece threat The wobble many have been expecting for months has finally arrived at Arsenal. Each of their last two games - at Liverpool and West Ham - has seen a two-goal lead blown and now real questions are being asked about their ability to convert their long-standing Premier League lead into a title. Title still in Gunners' hands Yet, despite all the noise, the destiny of that title remains firmly in Arsenal's hands. Seven wins from here and they will be champions. Even six and a draw at championship rivals Manchester City on Wednesday would be enough. Next week's showdown at the Etihad looks huge but the Gunners need to keep their eye on the ball and first deal with a Southampton side desperate for points in the battle against the drop. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-southampton/954406/"] No win in six and three straight defeats have left the Saints four points from safety with only seven games to play; time is running out. They will be without Ainsley Maitland-Niles for this one - he's ineligible against his parent club - but Che Adams is back in contention. For Arsenal, William Saliba again looks set to miss out due to his back problem so the oft-criticised Rob Holding is again likely to deputise. Oleksandr Zinchenko could return after a groin injury, though. Stick with Arsenal/BTTS trend Given their last couple of weeks, some may be happy to lay Arsenal on the Exchange at [1.22] in the win market. However, despite their recent stumble, it's hard to define their season so far as anything other than magnificent. They could yet finish with 95 points and home form remains excellent. Their fans have delighted in their football but their backers have also been dancing jigs of delight - if they've been heading to the right market. At the Emirates, Arsenal have really gone for teams and they've been rewarded with plenty of goals but few clean sheets. Twelve of 15 home games have been won (and only one lost) and of those 12, a massive 10 have seen both teams score. Of course, Southampton aren't a very good side - their position at the bottom of the league tells you that - but the fact is that the majority of their fellow strugglers have all scored at the Emirates this season. Leicester, Leeds, West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have all scored in defeats at the ground so far. Notably, all five teams also conceded 3+ goals - as did Everton. So, while you'll get only [1.21] about Arsenal winning this game, [3.15] is on offer about them continuing a strong trend and doing so whilst conceding. Back Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 3.15 Southampton, who earned a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, have already scored away at Spurs and Liverpool and with Arsenal's confidence having taken a hit, it's not hard to envisage them adding another at some point here. However, they also conceded 3+ in those games, as well as in away games at Man City and Brentford, so Arsenal should get chances to return to winning ways. Back on home soil, I'd expect them to do just that. Goals to be expected In terms of goals, the above figures clearly show Arsenal's games tend to feature plenty. Over 2.5 goals has landed in 68% of their games this season - a league high. The figure rises to an eyecatching 87% when the home filter is applied. It's a [1.52] shot on this occasion. Over 3.5 goals has also been a profitable blind bet, landing in 73% of matches at the Emirates. That's [2.3] here. [1.91] about Arsenal over 2.5 goals is also worth considering - that's occurred in every home game they've played against teams currently in the bottom half of the table, while Saints have struggled to keep the elite quiet. Gabriel poses set-piece threat That looks a decent Bet Builder play and those putting one together would do well to also note the threat Gabriel Magalhaes could pose in this game. Arsenal to win, both teams to score, over 3.5 goals and Gabriel Magalhaes 1+ shot on target @ 8.49 It makes sense to look for a big Arsenal threat on set-pieces. After all, only Man City and Newcastle have had more shots from such situations, while just Spurs and Brentford have scored more goals from them. Meanwhile, only Brentford have conceded more goals from set-plays than Southampton. The Brazilian defender has potential in the anytime scorer market at [7.2], although it's not exactly a price which sets the pulse racing. Preference is to instead back Gabriel in one of Betfair's new props markets - headed shots on target. He's 5/2 for 1+ and that looks good. Gabriel has had a shot on target in four of his last seven starts in all competitions and all of them have been headers. Clearly Arsenal's biggest set-piece threat, Gabriel can repeat the trick against a defence which looks set to be in for a busy day. Back Gabriel Magalhaes 1+ headed shot on target @ 3.5 Opta fact Arsenal have never lost in 23 Premier League home games against Southampton (W16, D7), the most one side has hosted another without ever losing in the competition. Mikel Arteta's league leaders have stumbled in recent weeks
Arsenal vs Southampton
Friday 21 April, 20:00 Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 21 April 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Arsenal vs Southampton ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-04-21 20:00", "endDate": "2023-04-21 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-southampton-tips-gunners-trend-can-deliver-again-with-friday-night-fireworks-200423-840.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Emirates Stadium", "address" : "Emirates Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Arsenal", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Southampton", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212650968" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212650968">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Arsenal%20v%20Southampton%3A%20Gunners%20trend%20can%20deliver%20again%20with%20Friday%20night%20fireworks&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-southampton-tips-gunners-trend-can-deliver-again-with-friday-night-fireworks-200423-840.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-southampton-tips-gunners-trend-can-deliver-again-with-friday-night-fireworks-200423-840.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-southampton-tips-gunners-trend-can-deliver-again-with-friday-night-fireworks-200423-840.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-southampton-tips-gunners-trend-can-deliver-again-with-friday-night-fireworks-200423-840.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-southampton-tips-gunners-trend-can-deliver-again-with-friday-night-fireworks-200423-840.html&text=Arsenal%20v%20Southampton%3A%20Gunners%20trend%20can%20deliver%20again%20with%20Friday%20night%20fireworks" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Andy Schooler has a way of backing an Arsenal at 3.15 to beat basement-dwellers Southampton in Friday night's Premier League clash.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Top v bottom in Friday Night Football</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Gunners' home win trend worth following</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Gabriel a big set-piece threat</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>The wobble many have been expecting for months has finally arrived at <strong>Arsenal</strong>.</p><p>Each of their last two games - at Liverpool and West Ham - has seen a <strong>two-goal lead blown </strong>and now real questions are being asked about their ability to convert their long-standing Premier League lead into a title.</p><h2>Title still in Gunners' hands</h2><p></p><p>Yet, despite all the noise, the destiny of that title remains firmly in Arsenal's hands. <strong>Seven wins from here and they will be champions</strong>. Even six and a draw at championship rivals Manchester City on Wednesday would be enough.</p><p>Next week's showdown at the Etihad looks huge but the Gunners need to keep their eye on the ball and first deal with a<strong> Southampton</strong> side desperate for points in the battle against the drop.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Polo" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#CE2035;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_12_"> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M169.1,72.4c0.4,12.6,2.7,24,2.7,24l11.9,24.3l7.3-3.6L169.1,72.4z"></path> <path id="Left_3_5_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,2.3-11.3,2.7-23.7l-21.7,44.5L46.4,120.7z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9l3.9-4 c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1c0,0,0,0,0,0 s-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M126.3,40.7l0.4,0.6c-0.6,0.4-1.3,0.7-1.9,1.1l0.3,0.6c1.1-0.6,2.1-1.2,3.1-1.8l-0.4-0.6 c0.6-0.4,1.2-0.8,1.8-1.2l-0.4-0.6C128.3,39.5,127.3,40.1,126.3,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M131,37.6l0.4,0.6l-1.8,1.2l0.4,0.6c1-0.7,2-1.4,3-2.1l-0.4-0.6c0.6-0.4,1.1-0.9,1.7-1.3l-0.5-0.6 C132.9,36.2,132,36.9,131,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M136.8,32.9l-1.3,1.2l0.5,0.5l-1.7,1.4l0.5,0.6c0.9-0.8,1.8-1.6,2.7-2.4l-0.5-0.5 c0.5-0.5,1-1,1.5-1.5l-0.5-0.5C137.6,32,137.2,32.5,136.8,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M139.3,30l0.6,0.4c-0.5,0.5-0.9,1.1-1.4,1.7l0.5,0.5c0.4-0.4,0.8-0.9,1.2-1.4c0.4-0.5,0.7-1,1.1-1.5 l-0.6-0.4c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.2,1.1-1.9l-0.6-0.3C140.7,28.1,140,29.1,139.3,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M141.9,25.2l0.7,0.2l-0.4,1l-0.2,0.5l-0.3,0.5l0.6,0.3c0.3-0.5,0.5-1.2,0.7-1.7 c0.2-0.6,0.3-1.2,0.5-1.8l-0.7-0.2c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.4,0.5-2.1l-0.7-0.1C142.5,23,142.3,24.1,141.9,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.1,19.7l0.7,0.1c-0.1,0.7-0.2,1.4-0.4,2.1l0.7,0.1c0.2-1.2,0.4-2.4,0.6-3.6l-0.7-0.1 c0.1-0.7,0.1-1.4,0.2-2.2l-0.7,0C143.4,17.4,143.3,18.6,143.1,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.5,14.1l0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4-0.1,2.2l0.7,0c0.1-0.9,0.1-1.8,0-2.7l-1.6-1.8 C143.5,12.6,143.5,13.4,143.5,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M103.5,40.7l-0.4,0.6c0.6,0.4,1.3,0.7,1.9,1.1l-0.3,0.6c-1.1-0.6-2.1-1.2-3.1-1.8l0.4-0.6 c-0.6-0.4-1.2-0.8-1.8-1.2l0.4-0.6C101.5,39.5,102.4,40.1,103.5,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M98.7,37.6l-0.4,0.6l1.8,1.2L99.7,40c-1-0.7-2-1.4-3-2.1l0.4-0.6c-0.6-0.4-1.1-0.9-1.7-1.3l0.5-0.6 C96.8,36.2,97.7,36.9,98.7,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M93,32.9l1.3,1.2l-0.5,0.5l1.7,1.4L95,36.6c-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.6-2.7-2.4l0.5-0.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1-1.5-1.5 l0.5-0.5C92.2,32,92.6,32.5,93,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M90.4,30l-0.6,0.4c0.5,0.5,0.9,1.1,1.4,1.7l-0.5,0.5c-0.4-0.4-0.8-0.9-1.2-1.4 c-0.4-0.5-0.7-1-1.1-1.5l0.6-0.4c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.2-1.1-1.9l0.6-0.3C89.1,28.1,89.7,29.1,90.4,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M87.8,25.2l-0.7,0.2l0.4,1l0.2,0.5l0.3,0.5l-0.6,0.3c-0.3-0.5-0.5-1.2-0.7-1.7 c-0.2-0.6-0.3-1.2-0.5-1.8l0.7-0.2c-0.2-0.7-0.3-1.4-0.5-2.1l0.7-0.1C87.2,23,87.5,24.1,87.8,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.6,19.7l-0.7,0.1c0.1,0.7,0.2,1.4,0.4,2.1l-0.7,0.1c-0.2-1.2-0.4-2.4-0.6-3.6l0.7-0.1 c-0.1-0.7-0.1-1.4-0.2-2.2l0.7,0C86.3,17.4,86.4,18.6,86.6,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.2,14.1l-0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4,0.1,2.2l-0.7,0c-0.1-0.9-0.1-1.8,0-2.7l1.6-1.8 C86.3,12.6,86.2,13.4,86.2,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Arsenal</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="_x34_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M125,36.9V222h10V32.4C132.1,34.3,128.7,35.9,125,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x33__1_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M115,38.3L115,38.3l0,183.8h10V36.9C121.9,37.8,118.5,38.3,115,38.3z"></path> <path id="_x32__2_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M105,36.9V222h10V38.3C111.5,38.3,108.1,37.8,105,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x31__2_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M95,32.4V222h10V36.9C101.3,35.9,97.9,34.3,95,32.4z"></path> <rect x="91.7" y="27.5" width="3.3" height="194.7"></rect> <rect x="134.7" y="27.5" width="3.3" height="194.7"></rect> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Southampton</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sporting Lisbon</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Arsenal vs Southampton</strong> Friday 21 April, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-southampton/954406/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p><strong>No win in six </strong>and three straight defeats have left the Saints four points from safety with only seven games to play; time is running out.</p><p>They will be without <strong>Ainsley Maitland-Niles</strong> for this one - he's ineligible against his parent club - but <strong>Che Adams</strong> is back in contention.</p><p>For Arsenal, <strong>William Saliba</strong> again looks set to miss out due to his back problem so the oft-criticised <strong>Rob Holding </strong>is again likely to deputise. <strong>Oleksandr Zinchenko</strong> could return after a groin injury, though.</p><h2>Stick with Arsenal/BTTS trend</h2><p></p><p>Given their last couple of weeks, some may be happy to lay Arsenal on the Exchange at <b class="inline_odds" title="2/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.22</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/9</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212651032" title="Exchange ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">win market</a>. However, despite their recent stumble, it's hard to define their season so far as anything other than magnificent. They could yet finish with 95 points and home form remains excellent.</p><p>Their fans have delighted in their football but<strong> their backers have also been dancing jigs of delight</strong> - if they've been heading to the right market.</p><p>At the Emirates, Arsenal have really gone for teams and they've been rewarded with <strong>plenty of goals but few clean sheets</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Twelve of 15 home games have been won (and only one lost) and of those 12, a massive 10 have seen both teams score.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>Of course, Southampton aren't a very good side - their position at the bottom of the league tells you that - but the fact is that the majority of their fellow strugglers have all scored at the Emirates this season.</p><p><strong>Leicester, Leeds, West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have all scored in defeats at the ground</strong> so far. Notably, all five teams also conceded 3+ goals - as did Everton.</p><p>So, while you'll get only <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.21</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b> about Arsenal winning this game, <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> is on offer about them continuing a strong trend and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212650968" title="Exchange ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">doing so whilst conceding</a>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Arsenal to win and both teams to score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212650968" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.15</a></div><p>Southampton, who earned a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, have already <strong>scored away at Spurs and Liverpool</strong> and with Arsenal's confidence having taken a hit, it's not hard to envisage them adding another at some point here.</p><p>However, they also conceded 3+ in those games, as well as in away games at Man City and Brentford, so Arsenal should get chances to return to winning ways.</p><p>Back on home soil, I'd expect them to do just that.</p><h2>Goals to be expected</h2><p></p><p>In terms of goals, the above figures clearly show Arsenal's games tend to feature plenty.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212650971" title="Exchange ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Over 2.5 goals</a> has landed in <strong>68% of their games</strong> this season - <strong>a league high</strong>. The figure rises to an eyecatching <strong>87%</strong> when the home filter is applied. It's a <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> shot on this occasion.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212650984" title="Exchange ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Over 3.5 goals</a> has also been a profitable blind bet, landing in 73% of matches at the Emirates. That's <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> here.</p><p><b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> about <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212651079" title="Exchnage ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Arsenal over 2.5 goals</a> is also worth considering - that's<strong> occurred in every home game they've played against teams currently in the bottom half</strong> of the table, while Saints have struggled to keep the elite quiet.</p><h2>Gabriel poses set-piece threat</h2><p></p><p>That looks a decent <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-southampton/32256570?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Builder</a> play and those putting one together would do well to also note the threat<strong> Gabriel Magalhaes</strong> could pose in this game.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Arsenal to win, both teams to score, over 3.5 goals and Gabriel Magalhaes 1+ shot on target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-southampton/32256570?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">8.49</a></div><p>It makes sense to look for a big <strong>Arsenal threat on set-pieces</strong>. After all, only Man City and Newcastle have had more shots from such situations, while just Spurs and Brentford have scored more goals from them.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Meanwhile, only Brentford have conceded more goals from set-plays than Southampton.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>The Brazilian defender has potential in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212650981" title="Exchange ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">anytime scorer market</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>, although it's not exactly a price which sets the pulse racing.</p><p>Preference is to instead back Gabriel in one of Betfair's new props markets - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-southampton/32256570?selectedGroup=79860889" title="Sportsbook ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">headed shots on target</a>.</p><p><img alt="1280 Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal Europa League 2023.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Gabriel%20Magalhaes%20Arsenal%20Europa%20League%202023.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He's <strong>5/2</strong> for 1+ and that looks good.</p><p>Gabriel has had a shot on target in <strong>four of his last seven starts</strong> in all competitions and all of them have been headers.</p><p>Clearly Arsenal's biggest set-piece threat, Gabriel can repeat the trick against a defence which looks set to be in for a busy day.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Gabriel Magalhaes 1+ headed shot on target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-southampton/32256570?selectedGroup=79860889" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.5</a></div><h2>Opta fact</h2><p></p><p>Arsenal have never lost in 23 Premier League home games against Southampton (W16, D7), the most one side has hosted another without ever losing in the competition.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/rivaldo-exclusive-man-city-ready-to-steal-the-title-from-arsenal-190423-811.html" title="ARSSOU to Rivaldo">Rivaldo: Arsenal's next chance <span>may be<strong> </strong>years down the line</span></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Andy Schooler's P/L 2022/23</h2> <p>Staked: 36.22pts <br>Returned: 50.6pts <br>P/L: +14.38pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you place <strong>£10 or more</strong> on accas or Bet Builders this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2200423FB">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212650968" title="Exchange ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> 1pt</a><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-southampton/32256570?selectedGroup=79860889" title="Sportsbook ARSSOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Gabriel Magalhaes 1+ headed shots on target @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> 1pt</a></strong></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a Sevilla v Manchester United: Defensive discomfort key to Bet Builder
Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Fortress Chepauk to boost CSK
Man City Treble Odds: Blues 21/10 to win three after beating Bayern
Premier League Opta Stats: Eight bets priced from 15/8 to a 15/2 Bet Builder
Thursday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin will be Dancing with a Magic performance at Newmarket 