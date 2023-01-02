</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Arsenal v Newcastle United: Young guns to step up again

Kevin Hatchard
02 January 2023
3:00 min read There's a blue-chip Premier League clash on Tuesday night, as leaders Arsenal take on a Newcastle team that has only lost once in the league this season.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Tue 3 Jan, 19:45 Saka and Odegaard in terrific form Gunners have won all of their PL home games Magpies third in corners won Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders Relentless Gunners winning over their doubters Given their late-season collapse last term, it's understandable that many experienced observers viewed Arsenal's chances this season with scepticism. Could they maintain their consistency when it mattered? Could their young players handle the pressure in a way they simply didn't last season, as Tottenham pipped them to a Champions League spot? Was Mikel Arteta really the man to take the club to the next level? Arsenal have emphatically addressed all of those concerns, dropping just five points in their first 16 matches of the league season. Since the World Cup break, Arteta's side has swept aside West Ham 3-1 in a fine comeback win, and they matched those performance levels at Brighton, winning 4-2 with some outstanding attacking play. Martin Ødegaard was in thrilling form at the Amex, steering in Arsenal's second goal from range, and coming up with one of the passes of the season to set up the Gunners' fourth. No-one who watched Norway's captain during his time at Real Sociedad will have been surprised by this season's displays (some were moved to tears when he left), and quite a few Real Madrid supporters are wondering how Zinedine Zidane never found a consistent spot for him at the Bernabeu. Having sparkled for England at the World Cup, 21-year-old Bukayo Saka continues to help spearhead the Arsenal charge. He has delivered six goals and six assists in the league this term, and overall he has bagged ten goals for club and country this term. Eddie Nketiah is doing a fine job of deputising for the injured Gabriel Jesus, and he has scored in each of Arsenal's two games since the World Cup break. Like Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli suffered disappointment with Brazil in Qatar, but with Arsenal this term he has had more joy, and he too has scored in each of his last two games. Emile Smith Rowe is being eased back into action after surgery, while Reiss Nelson is still out, but there were no fresh injury concerns after the trip to the Amex. Magpies to get a test of progress It was Newcastle who ultimately holed Arsenal's top-four chances below the waterline last season, beating them at St. James' Park. Since then, both sides have made remarkable progress. While Arsenal are making a shock push for the title, Newcastle are ahead of schedule in their efforts to challenge for a top-four spot. Like the Gunners, Eddie Howe's side have only lost once in the league this season, and they have the best defensive record in the division. They have leaked just 11 goals in 17 league matches, and have racked up nine clean sheets. The underlying numbers show that Howe's men are third in the table on merit. Infogol's data has the Magpies third in the standings, although their xGA figure of 18.5 shows the value of goalkeeper Nick Pope's fine form. Understat.com have the Magpies third on Expected Points, four ahead of both Manchester United and Liverpool. Newcastle's away form has been excellent, with 13 points collected from the last five road matches. In that spell they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford, thrashed a very good Fulham side 4-1 at Craven Cottage and won 2-1 at Tottenham. The Magpies were held to a goalless draw last time out by Leeds United, and it was their finishing that let them down. Callum Wilson could return to the starting line-up in place of Chris Wood, but star signing Alexander Isak in still on the sidelines. Gunners are fair favourites Arsenal are trading at [1.87] in the Match Odds market, and that's fair enough when you consider they have won their last ten Premier League home games. If you go back further, Arteta's team has won 22 out of 28 at the Emirates in the top flight. However, given Newcastle's form, it's hard to be that enthusiastic about backing Arsenal at odds-on, so I'll look at other markets. If you're determined to back Arsenal, Newcastle's solid defensive record suggest that maybe you should back Arsenal to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 6/4 on the Sportsbook. Magic Martin worth considering Martin Ødegaard has produced seven league goals and five assists this term, and he is 7/5 to Score or Assist on the Sportsbook. Saka is a bit shorter at 10/11. We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Newcastle to have Over 3.5 Corners and Saka to have a shot on target at [2.12]. Arsenal concede an average of four corners per game, while Newcastle have had the third-most corners in the league this term (113 from 17 games). Saka has had at least one shot on target in five of his last six games for club and country. Overall in the PL this term, he's hit the target in nine of his 16 appearances. Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders Remember, if you place £5 on any or the above Bet Builder, you can get a £5 free bet for another on this match. T&amp;Cs apply. Back Odegaard to score or assist, Newcastle Over 3.5 Corners &amp; Saka to have 1+ shots on target @ 5.1 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are seven points clear at the top</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Arsenal vs Newcastle United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Tue 3 Jan, 19:45</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Arsenal vs Newcastle United", "description" : "Arsenal vs Newcastle United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 03 January 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Arsenal vs Newcastle United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-01-03 19:45", "endDate": "2023-01-03 19:45", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle-united-tips-young-guns-to-step-up-again-010123-140.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Emirates Stadium", "address" : "Emirates Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Arsenal", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Newcastle United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/arsenal-v-newcastle\/31987611","entry_title":"Arsenal v Newcastle United: Young guns to step up again"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Arsenal%20v%20Newcastle%20United%3A%20Young%20guns%20to%20step%20up%20again&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-newcastle-united-tips-young-guns-to-step-up-again-010123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-newcastle-united-tips-young-guns-to-step-up-again-010123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-newcastle-united-tips-young-guns-to-step-up-again-010123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-newcastle-united-tips-young-guns-to-step-up-again-010123-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-newcastle-united-tips-young-guns-to-step-up-again-010123-140.html&text=Arsenal%20v%20Newcastle%20United%3A%20Young%20guns%20to%20step%20up%20again" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>There's a blue-chip Premier League clash on Tuesday night, as leaders Arsenal take on a Newcastle team that has only lost once in the league this season.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611">Saka and Odegaard in terrific form</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Gunners have won all of their PL home games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611">Magpies third in corners won</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB030123"><strong>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Relentless Gunners winning over their doubters</h2><p></p><p>Given their late-season collapse last term, it's understandable that many experienced observers viewed Arsenal's chances this season with scepticism. Could they maintain their consistency when it mattered?</p><p>Could their young players <strong>handle the pressure</strong> in a way they simply didn't last season, as Tottenham pipped them to a Champions League spot? Was Mikel Arteta really the man to take the club to the next level?</p><p>Arsenal have emphatically addressed all of those concerns, <strong>dropping just five points</strong> in their first 16 matches of the league season.</p><p>Since the World Cup break, Arteta's side has swept aside West Ham 3-1 in a fine comeback win, and they matched those performance levels at Brighton, winning 4-2 with some outstanding attacking play.</p><p><strong>Martin Ødegaard</strong> was in thrilling form at the Amex, steering in Arsenal's second goal from range, and coming up with one of the passes of the season to set up the Gunners' fourth.</p><p>No-one who watched Norway's captain during his time at Real Sociedad will have been surprised by this season's displays (some were moved to tears when he left), and quite a few Real Madrid supporters are wondering how Zinedine Zidane never found a consistent spot for him at the Bernabeu.</p><p>Having sparkled for England at the World Cup, 21-year-old <strong>Bukayo Saka</strong> continues to help spearhead the Arsenal charge.</p><p>He has delivered six goals and six assists in the league this term, and overall he has bagged ten goals for club and country this term. Eddie Nketiah is doing a fine job of deputising for the injured Gabriel Jesus, and he has scored in each of Arsenal's two games since the World Cup break.</p><p>Like Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli suffered disappointment with Brazil in Qatar, but with Arsenal this term he has had more joy, and he too has scored in each of his last two games.</p><p>Emile Smith Rowe is being eased back into action after surgery, while Reiss Nelson is still out, but there were no fresh injury concerns after the trip to the Amex.</p><h2>Magpies to get a test of progress</h2><p></p><p>It was Newcastle who ultimately holed Arsenal's top-four chances below the waterline last season, beating them at St. James' Park. Since then, both sides have made remarkable progress.</p><p>While Arsenal are making a shock push for the title, Newcastle are ahead of schedule in their efforts to challenge for a top-four spot. Like the Gunners, Eddie Howe's side have only lost once in the league this season, and they have the best defensive record in the division.</p><p>They have <strong>leaked just 11 goals</strong> in 17 league matches, and have racked up nine clean sheets.</p><p>The underlying numbers show that Howe's men are third in the table on merit.</p><p><strong>Infogol's data</strong> has the Magpies third in the standings, although their xGA figure of 18.5 shows the value of goalkeeper Nick Pope's fine form. Understat.com have the Magpies third on Expected Points, four ahead of both Manchester United and Liverpool.</p><p>Newcastle's away form has been excellent, with 13 points collected from the last five road matches. In that spell they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford, thrashed a very good Fulham side 4-1 at Craven Cottage and won 2-1 at Tottenham.</p><p>The Magpies were held to a goalless draw last time out by Leeds United, and it was their finishing that let them down. <strong>Callum Wilson</strong> could return to the starting line-up in place of Chris Wood, but star signing Alexander Isak in still on the sidelines.</p><h2>Gunners are fair favourites</h2><p></p><p>Arsenal are trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208018839">Match Odds</a></strong> market, and that's fair enough when you consider they have won their last ten Premier League home games. If you go back further, Arteta's team has won 22 out of 28 at the Emirates in the top flight.</p><p>However, given Newcastle's form, it's hard to be that enthusiastic about backing Arsenal at odds-on, so I'll look at other markets. If you're determined to back Arsenal, Newcastle's solid defensive record suggest that maybe you should back Arsenal to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 6/4 on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611">Sportsbook.</a></strong></p><h2>Magic Martin worth considering</h2><p></p><p>Martin Ødegaard has produced seven league goals and five assists this term, and he is 7/5 to Score or Assist on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611">Sportsbook.</a></strong> Saka is a bit shorter at 10/11.</p><p>We can use the Sportsbook's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611">Bet Builder</a></strong> to back Newcastle to have Over 3.5 Corners and Saka to have a shot on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>. Arsenal concede an average of four corners per game, while Newcastle have had the third-most corners in the league this term (113 from 17 games).</p><p>Saka has had at least one shot on target in five of his last six games for club and country. Overall in the PL this term, he's hit the target in nine of his 16 appearances.</p><h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2><p></p><p>Remember, if you place £5 on any or the above Bet Builder, you can get a £5 free bet for another on this match. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB030123">T&Cs apply.</a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Odegaard to score or assist, Newcastle Over 3.5 Corners & Saka to have 1+ shots on target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.1</a></div><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>2022/23 PREMIER LEAGUE KEVIN HATCHARD P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 22 Points Returned: 18.82 P/L: -3.18 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611">Back Martin Ødegaard to score or assist at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611">Back Newcastle to have Over 3.5 Corners and Bukayo Saka to have a shot on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></strong></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/arsenal-v-newcastle\/31987611","entry_title":"Arsenal v Newcastle United: Young guns to step up again"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-newcastle/31987611">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Arsenal%20v%20Newcastle%20United%3A%20Young%20guns%20to%20step%20up%20again&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-newcastle-united-tips-young-guns-to-step-up-again-010123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-newcastle-united-tips-young-guns-to-step-up-again-010123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-newcastle-united-tips-young-guns-to-step-up-again-010123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon 2022/23 PREMIER LEAGUE KEVIN HATCHARD P/L

Points Staked: 22 Points Returned: 18.82 P/L: -3.18 points

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected football matches this season.

Recommended bets

Back Martin Ødegaard to score or assist at 2.4
Back Newcastle to have Over 3.5 Corners and Bukayo Saka to have a shot on target at 2.12 