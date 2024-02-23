Arsenal v Newcastle United: Back Bukayo Saka in a 9/2 Bet Builder

Arsenal unbeaten in the league in 2024

Gordon has chance to score home and away v Gunners

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Saturday, 20:00

Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal have been in fine form in the Premier League, but go into their meeting with Newcastle this weekend off the back of a forgettable night in Europe.

The Gunners couldn't find a way past Porto's back-line in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. This is still an improvement on Newcastle's European exploits, though, with Eddie Howe's side eliminated in the group stage after an admittedly tough draw.

Things are looking a lot better for Arsenal domestically, with five wins from five in 2024 lifting them back into title contention. Newcastle are some 18 points adrift, and 12 behind Aston Villa in fourth as they look to secure back-to-back Champions League finishes.

Arsenal's home comforts

The reverse fixture went the way of Newcastle, though it wasn't without its controversy. Arsenal had multiple complaints about Anthony Gordon's winner, but they were all dismissed following a VAR check.

Newcastle are 13/27.50 to complete a league double over Arsenal, with the home side 4/111.36 to come out on top. Based on recent results, Mikel Arteta's men can feel confident.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 at home to Newcastle, with 10 wins before last season's goalless draw. You have to go back nearly a decade for the last time a visiting player scored in this fixture, with Ayoze Pérez netting for Newcastle in a 4-1 loss in December 2014.

In fact, Arsenal's 30 Premier League clean sheets is more than any other club has kept against another in the competition. Newcastle are 6/42.50 to score under 0.5 goals on Saturday and extend that tally to 31.

Back Arsenal -1 @ 1/12.00 Bet here

Newcastle's attacking woes

If Newcastle are to get something from the game, Gordon could be key. The former Everton man has taken on board more attacking responsibilities amid injury-hit seasons for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, and scored from the penalty spot in last week's draw with Bournemouth.

Gordon is 7/24.50 to score at any time on Saturday, and 11/112.00 to score the opener. If he's on target, the winger will be the first Newcastle player since Peter Beardsley in 1994-95 to score home and away against the Gunners in one league season.

As for the hosts, Bukayo Saka remains the danger man. The England international has scored in each of his last four appearances in the league (six goals in total). He is 13/82.63 to score at any time or 9/110.00 to score more than once this weekend, while the oft-fouled wide man is 1/31.33 to be the recipient of two or more fouls.

Back Saka anytime scorer @ 13/82.63 Bet here

Arsenal v Newcastle United prediction

Newcastle do have some reasons to be hopeful - their clean sheet in this game last term; their back-to-back away wins; their extra few days' rest. If Arsenal play how they have been in the league of late, though, it's hard to look beyond a home win.

Part of this comes down to the combination of Arsenal's attacking threat and Newcastle's woes at the back. The Magpies have conceded 16 times in their last six league games, a far cry from last season's defensive solidity, while the Gunners have scored 22 in their last six.

Not only have Arsenal excelled in front of goal, they've kept things very tight at the back. David Raya has faced just two shots on target across his last three league outings, with one apiece for Liverpool and West Ham and none in last weekend's 5-0 win at Burnley.

We've got our eye on the Bet Builder market for this game, and it's hard to look past the home side. We're looking at Arsenal -1, with Saka to score anytime and Saka to be fouled two or more times, which is available at 9/25.50.

Back Arsenal -1, Saka anyime scorer and Saka fouled 2 or more times @ 9/25.50 Bet here

Now read more Premier League tips

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.