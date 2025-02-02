Arsenal v Manchester City: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Haaland to out-shoot Havertz

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Arsenal v Manchester City

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Match Ups - Haaland to have more SoT than Havertz

True, Manchester City are away from home. True, he's playing against a defence that has conceded nine less goals than his own team this term. But at an even money price, Erling Haaland looks a decent bet to register more shots on target than Arsenal striker Kai Havertz on Sunday.

The stats don't lie. And what they tell us is quite damning for Arsenal's number 29.

In 20 Premier League appearances this season the German has registered just 19 shots on target, so on average, less than one per game.

The general perception is that Havertz gets loads of chances for the Gunners, but can't hit a barn door with a banjo. That might be a bit harsh because as the stats below show, he's actually scored eight times from those 19 shots on target. The problem is, he's had 48 shots in total, so he makes the keeper work less than 40% of the time.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 29 Kai Havertz Arsenal English Premier League 9 Erling Haaland Man City Havertz Haaland Appearances 21 28 Goals 9 21 Shots 52 103 Shots on target 21 58 Assists 3 3 Chances created 16 26 Passes 493 336 Fouls 36 22 Fouls won 21 12 Yellow cards 4 2 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

Haaland on the other hand is averaging over two shots on target per game (2.26 to be exact), and this is in a City side that were woefully below their best for around two months of the season.

The Norwegian has registered an incredible 92 shots at goal this term with 52 of them being on target, meaning he makes the keeper work around 57% of the time he gets a shot away. That's significantly higher than Havertz.

Two other key factors as to why we believe Haaland to be a good bet at 1/12.00 to beat Havertz in this Match Up is that the Man City man will be on penalty duty (Havertz won't be as long a Odegaard is on the field), and also he's extremely likely to play the full match, whereas the Gunners man often makes way for a substitute.

This should be a closely-fought game, and it's hard to imagine one team dominating the other. If that's the case, and both teams get an equal amount of chances, then Haaland to have more shots on target than Havertz is the way to play.