After a busy end to the transfer window, Manchester United travel to an Arsenal side who beat them in North London last season.

Erik ten Hag's side acted decisively after some injuries and sales, completing moves for Altay Bayindir and Sergio Reguilón (with potentially more to follow at the time of writing). They might not both feature on Sunday, but there's still a chance for Erik ten Hag's side to go one better than the 3-2 defeat suffered in January.

Arsenal got most of their business sorted early, and fans have seen the likes of Declan Rice impress already. The Gunners dropped points last time out, though, and will want a response after drawing with 10-man Fulhsm.

Arsenal's slow starts

Against Fulham last time out, Arsenal conceded to Andreas Pereira in the opening minute. That now means three of their last 16 home goals conceded have been in the opening minute of a game, with Southampton and Bournemouth the beneficiaries in the second half of last season.

Given that run, it's almost impressive that Mikel Arteta's side have lost just two of their last 24 in front of their home fans. A lot of this comes down to them scoring twice or more in 20 of those games, hitting three in those aforementioned Southampton and Bournemouth matches.

If the Gunners are to keep their impressive home run going, and a home win is available at 8/111.72 Fábio Vieira could have a big part to play. Last weekend saw the former Porto man became the first ever Arsenal player to win a penalty and assist a goal after coming off the bench in a Premier League game.

Saka's impressive record

It was Bukayo Saka who converted the penalty won by Vieira. Arsenal's number seven took over spot-kick duties from Martin Ødegaard, who had scored from the spot in the previous week's win against Crystal Palace.

Saka has scored in each of his last three matches against United, two of which were home wins for the Gunners. He is 2/12.94 to score at any time on Sunday, and this would make him the first Arsenal player to ever score in four straight games against the Manchester club.

The in-form man for United is Bruno Fernandes. The new captain has three goals in his last five outings, stretching back to last season, and is 7/24.40 to net again at the Emirates Stadium.

United's London woes

Ten Hag hasn't enjoyed his trips to London since taking over as Man Utd manager. United are winless in their last five away games in the capital, and have just six points from their last 10 London games - most recently losing away to Tottenham in August.

Arsenal, in contrast, haven't lost a single London derby last season or this. Their most recent reverse in the capital came in May 2022, also against Tottenham, when they were beaten 3-0.

United did beat Arsenal at home last season, with Marcus Rashford netting twice in a 3-1 victory. Rashford has been joined in the latest England squad by Eddie Nketiah, who was Arsenal's two-goal hero at home to United last season and is 7/42.70 to score this weekend.

Arsenal v Manchester United prediction

Arsenal tend to score, especially at home, and the return of Gabriel Jesus to fitness gives them more attacking options. With their opponents missing a number of senior defenders, two or more goals for the hosts feels very possible.

Only Brighton have had more shots following a high turnover this season than United's nine, and it wouldn't be a huge shock to see the visitors pepper Aaron Ramsdale's (or David Raya's) goal. Fernandes is responsible for a number of those shots, and is 5/61.84 to register at least one shot on target on Sunday.

Betfair's 90 minute payout is running this weekend, meaning if you back a team that's winning after 90 minutes, it won't matter what happens after that. This means a tip on Man City to win this season's Community Shield would have come good, and it also applies to accas.

Betfair are giving away a free acca or Bet Builder every weekend in August, and the Bet Builder market is where we're looking. Arsenal to win or draw with more than 2.5 goals, Saka to score or assist and Bruno Fernandes 1+ shots on target can be backed at 6/16.80.

