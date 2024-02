Alexander-Arnold loves North London

Martinelli a threat for Arsenal

Arsenal v Liverpool

Sunday, 16:30

Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday's Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool could be pivotal when it comes to the title race, and both teams enter the fixture off the back of victories.

Arsenal made hard work of their trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, conceding a late goal to Taiwo Awoniyi which left them clinging on a bit at the end, it was still an important three points, though, especially after losing at the City Ground last season.

Liverpool's Wednesday night win was far more comfortable. They scored four against Chelsea and could have had more, ensuring they continue to hold the upper hand over Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in between them.

Liverpool can't stop scoring

The reverse fixture against Arsenal was the last time Liverpool failed to win, with Gabriel and Mo Salah each netting in a 1-1 draw. It was also the start of a run of 15 goals in five league games - at least one goal in each of them - while Jürgen Klopp's team have scored in all but one of their 35 games in all competitions.

This particular fixture has been kind to Klopp's side over the years, and they are 11/53.20 to take all three points this weekend. Klopp, who is taking charge of his final game against the Gunners before leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, has seen his team score against the London side in all 16 of their meetings to date.

Most recently, Liverpool took advantage of some poor Arsenal finishing to win 2-0 in the FA Cup third round. If you can't see Arteta's men being as wasteful this time around, you can back both teams to score at 1/21.50.

Arsenal's fast starts

Arsenal's last three league meetings against Liverpool have seen them take the lead inside 10 minutes. They are also unbeaten across those matches, winning one and drawing two, and they are 13/82.63 to lead at half time in North London.

The issue, of course, is Liverpool's revival on the road. The Reds' away record last term was a factor in them missing out on a top four finish, but a fifth straight away win on Sunday would equal their victory tally from their previous 15 league away games.

They are likely to be without Salah, though - the Egyptian is expected to be out a little longer after picking up an injury at the Africa Cup of Nations - while Darwin Núñez is also a doubt. That could see them rely on threats from elsewhere, with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold - available again after injury - needing one more assist to pass Steven Gerrard as the player to set up the most goals against Arsenal. He's 16/54.20 to claim an assist on Sunday, while you can get odds of 11/112.00 on him scoring.

Back Alexander-Arnold to score or assist @ 13/53.60 Bet now

Arsenal v Liverpool prediction

If Arsenal are to triumph, they may need Gabriel Martinelli to find his shooting boots. The Brazilian has scored in just one of his last seven league games - a late double from the bench against Crystal Palace - but his record against Liverpool is worth paying attention to.

Martinelli has six goal involvements in matches against Liverpool, more than he has against any other club, and registered a goal and an assist in this fixture last term. At the other end, Diogo Jota will want to keep up a scary record at the Emirates Stadium which has seen him score or assist once every 41 minutes on average.

Back Diogo Jota 1+ shot on target @ 8/111.73 Bet now

Jota didn't score in the recent cup game, with Luis Díaz on target after a Jakub Kiwior own goal. He did net home and away against Arsenal in his first two Liverpool seasons, though, and is 11/43.75 to net on Sunday.

Matches between these two teams are often high quality but rarely cagey, and that's why we're backing goals in a Bet Builder this week. More than 2.5 goals, Jota to have 1+ shots on target and Alexander-Arnold to score or assist can be backed at 11/2.

Back more than 2.5 goals, Jota 1+ shot on target and Alexander-Arnold goal or assist @ 11/26.50 Bet now

Now read more Premier League tips

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.