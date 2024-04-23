Arsenal v Chelsea: Back 9/1 Blues Bet Builder double at the Emirates

Arsenal v Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

It's another quick turnaround for these two and not much build-up for a huge London derby as Arsenal look to strike first in the next round of title matches.

Mikel Arteta's side, who go in as huge 1/21.50 home favourites, laboured to a nervy victory at injury-hit Wolves - who were unable to offer much resistance.

Chelsea will still be reeling from letting Man City off the hook in the FA Cup semi-final, where if Mauricio Pochettino's men could finish they'd have taken advantage of the leggy champions.

The 9/25.50 on an away win tells you just where Chelsea are though, they're unbeaten in eight in the league but haven't managed to beat any of the current top four this season.

They've also only lost two of six though, and led the Gunners 2-0 before drawing 2-2 in the reverse fixture in October, so did have some joy. The draw here is priced at 18/5

Pochettino still has European football to play for, and his Spurs links will mean he'll be desperate to stun the Emirates - it's just a question of how his young side respond to Wembley.

They've got genuine quality with Cole Palmer in the ranks, and if they get him the ball often enough then Chelsea should at least continue their run of both teams scoring in 11 of their last 12 away games - but it's hard to see them walking away with any points.

Back Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 13/82.63 Bet here

Back Blues duo in 9/1 Bet Builder

There's always time for a Bet Builder in these big games, and a must-add is Cole Palmer to have 2+ shots on target at 11/43.75 as Chelsea's main source of quality.

He's been banging goals in for fun, but Arsenals' defence has generally been elite so he may be forced to take his chances from distance.

In the league, Palmer's hit the target at least twice in five of his last six league outings.

And if we're backing Palmer to do what he does best, we'll back Conor Gallagher to do what he does best - and that's giving away fouls.

Gallagher is 6/42.50 to give away 3+ fouls at the Emirates - which he's managed twice in his last four league games.

He's reached three fouls in four of his last 13 games, but a further six outings have seen him concede two fouls - and if there's a game to push him that one further it's away at Arsenal.

Back Palmer 2+ shots on target & Gallagher 3+ fouls @ 9/110.00 Bet here

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.