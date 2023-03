Betfair punters would win £10.6K

Two Betfair punters will sccop £10,600 each if Arsenal win the Premier League and the Europa League.

The Gunners travel to Sporting Lisbon in the latter competition tonight and several bettors will be cheering them on there and during what should be a thrilling end to the season.

At the start of the 2022/23 campaign, 30 bettors in the UK and Ireland backed Arsenal to win the Premier League and Europa League at 425/1.

Their confident start to the season, which saw them win their opening five matches, meant the price was cut to 80/1 by the middle of August.

Price tumbled as Gunners marched on

By the start of this year, with the Gunners still top of the table and through to the Europa League's round of 16, it was 14/1.

An Arsenal Premier League and Europa League double is now at its shortest price yet of 11/2.

They are five points clear at the top of the table with 12 matches to play and are 5/6 on the Betfair Sportsbook. Closest rivals and defending champions Manchester City are evens.

In the Europa League outright betting Arsenal are 3/1 with only Manchester United shorter.

That price may be down to the view that Arteta will prioritise a first Premier League title since 2004 for Arsenal over the Europa League as the run-in hots up.

So far, though, Arsenal have managed their commitments in both competitions brilliantly.

After their Europa League trip to Portugal tonight, Arsenal go to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

We know at least 30 bettors who will be hoping to see them head back to north London with another three points.