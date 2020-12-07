Arsenal Latest Odds: Arteta 11/1 to leave crisis club Gunners by Xmas

Mikel Arteta is 11/1 to leave Arsenal by Christmas after the Gunners lost the north London to derby on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who only got the job a year ago, is expected to be given more time but the board's patience won't be infinite and he is 11/10 to be gone by the end of the season.

Those are just two of several markets that pose intriguing questions about the crisis club following their third defeat in four Premier League matches.

Gunners set for worst ever Premier League season?

They sit 15th in the table, seven points above the relegation zone, and you can get 12/1 on them finishing in 16th or lower.

They are 10/3 to finish the season with fewer than 51 points.

Until now their worst finish in the Premier League era came in 1995 when they ended the season in 12th place.

Last season they finished eighth but the disappointment was softened because they won the FA Cup.

Their dismal run in the league, which began with the defeat at the Emirates to Aston Villa last month, has seen the Gunners score just one goal in four matches.

The form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is of particular concern as he has managed just two in the league this season. You can get 9/4 on Aubameyang scoring fewer than 10 goals this season.

While the player must shoulder some of the blame, fans will wonder why Arteta is failing to get the best from a player who has been Arsenal's talisman since joining in 2018 and scored 22 in the top flight last term.

Arsenal have performed better in the Europa League and are 7.87/1 - behind Spurs 7.06/1 - in the outright winner market for 2020/21.

It is in the league, though, that Arteta will be judged. He is 4.1 in the Exchange's Next Manager to Leave market and needs to turn around his teams fortunes fast.

Arsenal play Burnley on Sunday - a match the Gunners badly need to win to give their manager some breathing space.

Before then checkout the Arsenal in crisis markets.