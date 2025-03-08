Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD28: Arsenal to keep title race alive by beating Man Utd

Alan Shearer's predictions for all 10 Premier League matches

Nottingham Forest trip is a big test for Man City

Liverpool to march on towards title against Saints

Arsenal to add to Man Utd's Old Trafford misery

Game of the Weekend

Because Arsenal had it so easy the other night in that 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven, and Manchester United didn't while having their struggles in Spain against Sociedad on Thursday, I'm going to go for an away win to Arsenal.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Forest have had a tough week, having to go all the way to penalties in the FA Cup against Ipswich. But they're through to the quarter-finals now, as are Man City. This is a tough game to call, but I'm going to say it'll be a draw. Forest are having an unbelievable season and it could get even better - can you imagine finishing in the top four and winning the FA Cup for a Forest fan?

Alan's prediction: Draw

It's a tough one to call, two very good sides as well who are both still in the FA Cup. I saw Fulham last week at Old Trafford, getting a good result after going all the way to penalties, but I'm still going to back the home team to win here.

Alan's prediction: Brighton to Win

I think that Crystal Palace should win this, with the way that their form has been, although it will be interesting to see if Jean-Phillippe Mateta is back for them, probably not with that horrific injury he suffered against Millwall.

Alan's prediction: Crystal Palace to Win

This is the ideal game for Liverpool, I think, in between two massive Champions League games. They had the runaround the other night against PSG and if you're looking for a game for this weekend, you would pick to play Southampton at home this weekend, before PSG on Tuesday. There's only one winner for me.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Brentford are probably playing Villa at the right time given their struggles after European games. The win in Brugge will have taken a lot out of them on Tuesday night, and they have to go again in midweek. For that reason, I am going to say a home win.

Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win

There's no Matheus Cunha for Wolves, which is a massive blow for them. He is their standout player - I'm going to go for a draw in this game.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Leicester have been really poor and I don't see the result as anything other than Chelsea winning at home.

Alan's prediction: Chelsea to Win

Bournemouth are having an unbelievable season, Spurs not so much. They had a terrible result against AZ Alkmaar in midweek. For this reason I'm going to go for an away win for Bournemouth.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

Newcastle need to get some form back. It could well be the kind of game they want before the EFL Cup final. They were really poor in the second-half against Brighton in the FA Cup and need to bounce back, it will be very difficult just turning up in a cup final without that.

They've got a decent record at West Ham as well, so I'm going to go for an away win.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

