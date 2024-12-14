Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD16: Home advantage crucial in Manchester derby

Home advantage can help City win Manchester derby

Game of the Weekend

I couldn't say either team fill you with confidence. City are having a torrid time defensively and they're all over the place, conceding chances and goals. Meanwhile, Amorim at United will be thinking 'Is this what I've got after you've spent £600m over the past two and a bit years?'

Amorim is going to go there and play his system, three at the back, and he's up against four at the back who are not operating anywhere near the level that they can do. I think that we'll get goals.

I'm going to go for a City home win, because they're at home. Sooner or later things have to change and it's a good time against your local rivals playing at home.

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Arsenal are at home and have had a really good Champions League win in midweek. They'll have to bounce back after not winning last weekend, it will be a tough one for Everton, so I'll go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

Liverpool home win - They're in great form, and they had a week off last weekend before returning with a Champions League win on Tuesday without playing really well.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

There's been a lot of noise this week and clearly Eddie Howe wasn't happy last weekend. I know Ruud has had a good start at Leicester, but i'm going to go for a home win.

It's a massive week for Newcastle, playing in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford on Wednesday and then Ipswich away the following weekend, which means they have three huge games.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

I think that this is a really tough one to call - there'll be huge pressure on Gary O'Neill at Wolves, they didn't get the result they wanted on Monday night, and they will be desperate to get something in this one, so I'm going to go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

I was lucky enough to be in Leipzig to watch Villa, who were impressive again, using all of their substitutes who helped win them the game. Jhon Duran and Ross Barkley both came in and scored.

Emiliano Buendia and Ian Maatsen came in and showed that they have really good options. When you bring on your subs, you want them to make an impact and they worked perfectly for them. It was great for Unai Emery, and great for the Villa fans who were in great spirits out in Leipzig. They look to be back to winning ways.

Forest have been a surprise package, and are playing really well. This will be a good game, and I'm going to go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Home win for Brighton - Palace got a good draw against Man City and perhaps were unlucky to not get a win after causing City problems going forwards.

This will be a really tough game and I think that Brighton will take the points being at home.

Alan's prediction: Brighton to Win

Brentford's away form is not good, but their home record is unbelievable and that's why they are where they are.

But Chelsea, with the form that they're in, will win this game. Even though they haven't got far to travel it's still an away game for Brentford which is why I predict a defeat for them.

Alan's prediction: Chelsea to Win

Spurs are a really tough one to predict at the minute, but Southampton give away so many chances with the style of play and the way they want to play out from the back.

Spurs have to bounce back, so I'm saying that they will win. Ange is under pressure and I think that they will have enough to win.

Alan's prediction: Tottenham to Win

I was at Bournemouth the other week watching them beat Spurs and they were really strong, they should have won by four or five. So I'm going to say that this game will be a Bournemouth win.

West Ham had a huge win against Wolves and will be looking to go back-to-back, but I don't see them doing it on this occasion.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

