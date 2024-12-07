English Premier League

Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD15: Liverpool to win final ever Goodison clash

Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer
Alan gives his thoughts and predictions for all MD15 Premier League fixtures

Alan Shearer returns with his brief thoughts and match predictions for Matchday 15 of the Premier League, and the record-goalscoring striker is predicting wins for three of the top four...

Game of the Weekend

Everton v Liverpool - Saturday 12:30

Well it was a must-win game against Wolves for Everton and they put out a real statement. For confidence and belief that's exactly what they need ahead of the Merseyside Derby. But even with it being at Goodison, I think Liverpool will have too much for them. Everton will make it difficult, they'll defend and try to hit them on the break but with Liverpool's quality in forward positions, they'll have too much for Everton.

Goodison Park has told some stories over the years, it's been a grand old stadium as they say. I played there many times myself and a great atmosphere could always be created. If it's the last Merseyside Derby there then it'll be a great shame. It's been a great stadium over the years.

As old-fashioned grounds go, Goodison is one of the better ones.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Aston Villa v Southampton - Saturday 15:00

Aston Villa are back to winning ways and Southampton are again giving crazy goals away, a stupid sending off and getting battered by Chelsea. I can't see anything other than a home win for Aston Villa.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

Brentford v Newcastle - Saturday 15:00

Brentford are flying at home and they can't get a result away from home for love nor money and they're easier to play against away. But at home, they're a tough nut to crack and with the forwards they have, it'll be really tough.

Hopefully the draw and performance for Newcastle against Liverpool will give them confidence. They always have a good following going down to London so I'm hopeful that they can get back to winning ways and I'll go for an away win despite Brentford's impressive home form.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

Crystal Palace v Man City - Saturday 15:00

I may have said something different before Wednesday night but with City back to winning ways I'll have to go with them to win. They'll have too much quality for Crystal Palace.

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

Manchester United v Nottm Forest - Saturday 17:30

It's been a tough week for Forest. Man City and Man United away in the space of four or five days. It's a tough one to call but with Man United at home, they may just edge it. It'll be difficult though as I think Forest have some really exciting players. I'll go for a draw in this one.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Fulham v Arsenal - Sunday 14:00

A London derby again so I'd usually go for a draw but with the form Arsenal are in, with Odegaard and Saka they're a different team. Even though it's at the Cottage I'll go for an away win.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

Ipswich Town v Bournemouth - Sunday 14:00

You'd think Ipswich will cause problems at home. Bournemouth are a really interesting team this season, they got a great result against Spurs, and I think they'll have too much for Ipswich. I think they will go to Portman Road and get the three points.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

Leicester v Brighton - Sunday 14:00

Leicester got a great result against West Ham but I think Brighton will have too much for them with the way they play, the way they pass it around they'll move Leicester around and I think Brighton will take the points.

Alan's prediction: Brighton to Win

Tottenham v Chelsea - Sunday 16:30

Maresca is doing a great job and he's playing the title race down. I'm going to say a draw here. It's at Spurs and a London derby so I think the points will be shared.

Alan's prediction: Draw

West Ham v Wolves - Monday 20:00

It remains to be seen what happens between now and the weekend in terms of both clubs. I'm not impressed with either side and it's a tough one to call. The result for Wolves against Everton was alarming, particularly as Everton never usually score that many. I'll go for a draw, which won't be a great result for either team.

Alan's prediction: Draw

