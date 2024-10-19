Alan Shearer: Alisson's concern for player welfare is valid as Liverpool handed huge blow

Ederson is the best goalkeeper in the PL but only just

We need to listen to the arguement that there's too many games

Next few weeks will tell us if Liverpool can win the title

Key strikers returning for Newcastle but they must stay fit

Alisson or Ederson is the flip of a coin

Alisson or Ederson, what a great conundrum to have for the Brazil national team manager. I wouldn't call it a problem, though, when you've got two great goalkeepers, and I'd personally flip a coin because it wouldn't bother me who was in goal of the two.

There's no doubt Ederson is the best ball-playing goalkeeper in the Premier League. We've seen it so many times with both his passing ability and his footballing ability, and how he offers so much to Man City.

On that front, I'd go for Ederson as the current best 'keeper in the Premier League, just.

Alisson injury is a huge blow to Liverpool

Liverpool have to deal with another Alisson injury. Whether he's out for a month or six weeks, it's going to be a blow for them because he's a world class goalkeeper.

He's developed a rapport with his defenders and a great understanding so once that's taken away and a different goalkeeper comes in, and I know Caoimhin Kelleher has come in and never let anyone down, but it's still a big blow because of the character Alisson is and the experience he brings.

Club World Cup tips the scale on too many matches for players

Alisson's injury shines the spotlight once again on the number of games in the calendar, something he has spoken about before. There are more games now in World Cups, at the Euros, the Club World Cup is coming next summer too, so there must now be a balance.

It's certainly gone too far the other way, and I understand the argument these top players are coming out with.

We must look at the bigger picture; players have now got the best pitches, teams have bigger squads, they can use more players, they've got the best sports scientists, the best doctors, physios, the best travel, they've got the best of everything.

However, having said all of that, there does come a point where you've got to listen to the argument and understand the argument.

I think the scales have been tipped a little bit too far with the number of games, it has gone too far now.

Trent Alexander-Arnold situation is risky for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed for England with a great goal, and playing at left-back.

It would be crazy if the local boy was to leave Liverpool though, with his future still very much uncertain. The problem is, so long as he hasn't signed his new contract, we'll keep talking about the links with Real Madrid or elsewhere.

We're all amazed Liverpool have let it run down this far in terms of how long he has left on his contract, and bearing in mind in January, you can go and speak to other clubs, It's a risky situation.

It's one we'll continue to talk about until it's resolved, one way or the other, but it must be a priority for Liverpool to get him tied down.

We are about to find out if Liverpool can go the distance

We've been saying how impressive Liverpool have been so far this season, other than their one hiccup at home to Nottingham Forest.

People have been asking, 'can they go the distance? Can they challenge Man City and Arsenal to win the Premier League?' Well, we're about to find out in the next six to eight weeks whether Liverpool are the real deal or not.

They've made a really, impressive start under Arne Slot, who has gone in there, changed and tweaked a few things and showed what he can do with this side.

They have some huge games over the next month, so it will be a real test to see what level they are at.

Nicolas Jackson can hit 20 Premier League goals this season

Nicolas Jackson is getting better and improving, but there's still a way to go. He's still learning, he's still raw, but in terms of his ability, there's lots you can see that he can work at to reach the next level.

The important thing is, he is improving. He does still miss a lot of chances, but that's going to happen. It's a work in progress, but he's looking a lot better when I compare him to last season.

The 20-goal mark must be his target, considering he managed 14 Premier League goals last season.

Once he's done that, and I think he will do that, then the next step is to do it season after season, which then becomes more difficult because everyone knows who and what you are.

That's when you find out if you're a top player or not if you can do it over a length of time. There's ability in there and he will continue to get better.

Saka loss would be a huge blow to Arsenal trophy hunt

It would be a huge blow for Arsenal's title hopes if Bukayo Saka is out for any length of time, especially with the injury Martin Odegaard has too.

It looks to be minor, but we're not sure how long Saka will be out for, so for Arsenal to lose two of their big players, and both of those are huge players, it would be a massive blow to Arsenal.

When you look at what he brings to the team with his energy, his ability and his attitude, he's without doubt, one of their top players.

We know what he brings to Arsenal and England, so they need to get him fit because he offers them so much.

I hope Saka's injury is not too bad and by all accounts it doesn't sound like it is, so it could be good news for him and Arsenal.

Credit for Mikel Arteta for sounding out David Raya

David Raya has starred this season, and he took that form into the international break with Spain too, but when you look at what Ederson does for Man City and Alisson at Liverpool, I wouldn't say Raya is the best in the Premier League, yet.

There's no doubt he's up there though as one of the best.

When you consider the noise that was around when Mikel Arteta signed him and he went up against Aaron Ramsdale, having both of those goalkeepers didn't quite feel right.

However, you've got to give Arteta credit for doing that, because it certainly has worked out, for the better.

Raya is exactly what Arsenal and Arteta wanted in terms of a ball-playing goalkeeper, who can start moves the way Arsenal want.

He's also a good shot-stopper, which we've seen so many times this season; he's saved them points, not only in the Premier League, but in the Champions League as well.

Isak and Wilson are coming back, but they must stay fit for Newcastle

Aleksandar Isak and Callum Wilson are both close to a return for Newcastle this weekend, and for Wilson specifically, this back & forth with the treatment table has been his career. He's had a period through most seasons where he's been out injured, which is frustrating for him and for whichever club he's been at.

Isak has been at Newcastle a couple of years now and he's done well, but there have been times where Newcastle have missed both him and Callum, and that's the frustrating thing for Eddie Howe.

I understand how hard it is and in an ideal world you don't want any injuries, but the less games you miss, the better it is for everyone, so we need Isak to stay fit for as long as he can now.

There's no doubt Newcastle missed them both in their last game at Everton - their great work was getting into the final third, but once they were in the final third, they were really, poor.

That's understandable when you're playing without those two, but there's no doubt Newcastle need to sign another forward when they can due to the games they are missing.

Gordon has covered well, but Newcastle have missed a centre forward

I like Anthony Gordon, and he has covered the centre forward position well when asked to do so. His willingness to play in that position offers a different problem for opponents.

He's not a centre forward, though, he's more of a wide forward whereas Isak and Wilson come alive in the box, and Newcastle need to get them back in the side.

