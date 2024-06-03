Euro 2024 Opta Stat-Pack: What don't you know about Groups D-F?

Netherlands won the last tournament to be held solely in Germany

Deschamps could become first ever to win Euros and World Cup as player & manager

Belgium haven't hit semi finals since 1980

Ronaldo holds record for most games (25) and goals (14) at European Championships

Group D

Poland

Did you know?

"Across their 14 matches at the UEFA EURO, Poland's matches have seen just 26 goals scored (11 for, 15 against), an average of 1.86 per game. Among nations to play 10+ games at the finals, only Italy average a lower overall goals-per-game ratio (1.84). Indeed, Poland have managed just two wins in 14 matches at the UEFA EURO (D7 L5), with both coming at EURO 2016 against Northern Ireland and the Ukraine. Their 14% win ratio is the second-lowest of any nation to play 10+ games, ahead only of Romania (6%, 1 win in 16)."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Poland to finish bottom of Group D SBK 5/6

Netherlands

Did you know?

"The Netherlands are taking part in their 11th UEFA EURO. They won the tournament the last time it was held exclusively in Germany, it was in 1988, beating the USSR in the final (2-0). Only Germany (6) have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA EURO more often than the Netherlands (4) since 1988."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands to win Euro 2024 SBK 14/1

Austria

Did you know?

"Austria were knocked out by eventual champions Italy in the round of 16 of the 2020 edition (2-1 aet), their best ever finish at the tournament. Indeed, Austria won six of their eight games in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying - they won home and away against Azerbaijan, Estonia and Sweden, but didn't beat Belgium in either game against them (D1 L1). Former Manchester United manager Ralf Ragnick is in charge of the Austrians in Germany."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Austria to qualify from Group D SBK 11/4

France

Did you know?

"Since EURO 2016, France's Antoine Griezmann has been directly involved in more goals (18) than any other European player at major tournaments (WC + EURO): 11 goals + 7 assists in 25 games."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Antoine Griezmann to score 2 or more group stage goals SBK 9/5

Group E

Belgium

Did you know?

"Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's top scorer at major tournaments (WC + EURO), with 11 goals in 22 matches. However, only two of those 11 goals have come in the knockout stages - netting against the USA in the round of 16 at the 2014 WC and against Italy in the quarter-finals at EURO 2020. Indeed, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku was the top scorer in the EURO 2024 qualifiers, with 14 goals from eight games. Lukaku scored every 39 minutes on average and converted almost half of his shots (29)."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Romelu Lukaku to score 2 or more group stage goals SBK 4/6

Slovakia

Did you know?

"Slovakia have won only two of their seven matches at UEFA EURO (D1 L4), with those victories coming against Russia at EURO 2016 and Poland at EURO 2020 (2-1). They have also failed to score in four of their last five matches. Indeed, no team has conceded more set-piece goals than Slovakia over the last two UEFA EURO tournaments (7, out of a total of 13 goals conceded)."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Belgium to win to nil (v Slovakia) SBK 13/10

Romania

Did you know?

"Romania are taking part in their sixth UEFA EURO and their first since 2016, when they finished bottom of their group with just a single point. In fact, across their 16 games at the UEFA EURO, Romania have managed just a single win (D5 L10), beating England 3-2 at EURO 2000 with Ioan Ganea scoring the winner in the 89th minute from the penalty spot."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Romania to finish bottom of Group D SBK 2/1

Ukraine

Did you know?

"In 11 previous matches at the UEFA EURO, Ukraine have never kept a clean sheet, conceding 19 times. They are one of only three nations to feature in the finals and not keep a shutout, along with Iceland (5 games) and North Macedonia (3 games). Indeed, Including play-offs, Ukraine fell behind in six of their 10 matches in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying but recovered to win four of those, the most of any nation in qualifying. They did so in both their playoff semi-final and final victories, coming from 1-0 down in both games to win 2-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland respectively."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Romania to score the first goal (v Ukraine) SBK 13/10

Group F

Turkiye

Did you know?

"Türkiye have lost six of their last seven matches at the UEFA EURO (W1). They have also kept only one clean sheet in their last 12 matches at the tournament, in a 2-0 group stage win against Czech Republic at EURO 2016. In fact, 11 of Türkiye's 14 goals at the UEFA EURO have come after half-time, with 10 of those have come in the second half of matches. Semih Sentürk scored their other such goal in the second half of extra-time against Croatia in 2008 - the latest goal ever scored at the EURO (121:01)."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Georgia to score the first goal v Turkey SBK 11/10

Georgia

Did you know?

"Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was Georgia's most prolific player during EURO 2024 qualifying (4 goals, 1 assist). He also completed the joint-most dribbles on any player during qualifying (including playoffs) alongside Belgium's Jérémy Doku (both 44)."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Khvicha Kvaratskheli Georfia top scorer SBK 9/4

Portugal

Did you know?

"Portugal were the only team to win 100% of their games in the EURO 2024 qualifying campaign (10/10). They also scored more goals than any other team (36) while attaining the best defensive record (2 goals conceded in 10 games)."

Betting Opportunity?

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to win 9 points in the group stages SBK 2/1

Czechia

Did you know?

"Patrik Schick scored five of Czechia's six goals at UEFA EURO 2020. He was only the second Czech player to be sole or joint-top scorer at a UEFA EURO tournament after Milan Baros at the 2004 edition (5 goals). "

Betting Opportunity?