Next Rangers Manager: Gerrard odds-on to return to Ibrox and complete 'unfinished business'

Steven Gerrard 4/7 1.57 to become next Rangers manager

Liverpool legend says he has unfinished business as a boss

Muscat backed in the market but Dyche not keen on the job

Gerrard odds-on to return to Rangers

Steven Gerrard is odds-on at 4/71.57 to become the next Permanent Rangers Manager after he admitted in a recent interview that he has unfinished business as a head boss.

However, the 45-year-old stopped short of publicly saying that he is interested in the Rangers job right now.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents Podcast Gerrard spoke of his desire to return to management but he wants it to be "at a team that's going to compete to win" as that suits him best.

Gerrard, who led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021 before leaving for a doomed stint at Aston Villa, is the overwhelming favourite to replace Russell Martin at Ibrox with the Glasgow club awaiting confirmation over whether he is open to a return.

It is believed that Gerrard was under consideration to become the new Rangers manager in the summer but he withdrew from the running due to personal matters before the club appointed Martin.

But speaking to Ferdinand earlier this week Gerrard said, "if the right call comes my way, the right club, the right challenge, and I've got my people set, which I will have at some point, I'll take that challenge on because it's in me."

"I know where I'm strong and I know there's areas where I need good support and I need special skill sets to make me better and stronger in terms of my staff and my group," he added.

Muscat also backed for Ibrox return

Another former Ibrox man, Kevin Muscat, is the 11/26.50 second favourite for the job after some significant market support in the last 24 hours.

Muscat, currently the manager of Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port, was a fan favourite during his one season at Rangers in which he helped them win a domestic treble in the 2002-03 season.

Former Everton and Burnley manager Sean Dyche is the 9/110.00 third favourite in the market, however Sky Sports have reported as recently as just this morning that he wouldn't be interested in taking the job.

Beyond the top three in the market former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is 10/111.00 for the Rangers job, while former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl can be backed at 12/113.00.

However, as the market suggests, it's likely that the next permanent Rangers manager will be Steven Gerrard, but only if he wants the job!

