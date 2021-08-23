Who will win Premier League sack race? Mikel Arteta evens to leave first
Mikel Arteta is favourite to lose his job first while Arsenal are a record price to win at Man City next weekend says Max Liu...
Arsenal are out to 3.3512/5 for a top six finish on the Exchange and bettors make them 11.010/1 for the top four.
The Premier League sack race looks like the only thing Arsenal are going to win this season.
Mikel Arteta is even odds to be the first manager to leave his job after Arsenal were outclassed in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.
Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl and Watford's Xisco come next in the betting at 7/1 while Patrick Viera - the Arsenal legend now in the Crystal Palace dugout - is 9/1.
Gunners biggest price ever for win
Sunday's result at the Emirates meant the Gunners have lost their opening two matches of the new season. They play Manchester City next Saturday and Arsenal are the biggest price they have ever been to win a Premier League match.
We make Arsenal a 9/1 chance to beat Manchester City next weekend.? Betfair (@Betfair) August 22, 2021
That's their biggest odds to win a Premier League match EVER! pic.twitter.com/FFvJtVoVB0
It's been a dismal start to the season for Arsenal who lost their opener 2-0 at Brentford and were booed off when going down to Chelsea.
The Blues are the European champions, and will outplay many top flight opponents in 2021/22, but the manner of the defeat will still stick in the craw for Gunners fans. Chelsea rarely looked in trouble and could have scored two or three more.
Arsenal are out to 3.3512/5 for a top six finish on the Exchange and bettors make them 11.010/1 for the top four.
Baggies date could be make or break for Arteta
Last season Arsenal finished eighth and the club must have been hoping that they would surpass that by some distance this term. On the evidence of two matches, in which Arsenal have failed to score, that won't be easy.
They still have new signing Martin Odegaard to come in but their problems run throughout the team. Against Chelsea they were disorganised in defence, short of ideas and lacking potency in attack.
Wednesday's trip to West Brom in the League Cup has taken on extra significance as Arteta tries to instil some confidence and momentum in his side.
If the Premier League club are beaten by the Championship club at the Hawthorns then the pressure on Arteta will intensify and he may go to City needing to get something to save his job. As the odds indicate, that would be a difficult task.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. T&Cs apply.