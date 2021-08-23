Who will win Premier League sack race? Mikel Arteta evens to leave first

The Premier League sack race looks like the only thing Arsenal are going to win this season.

Mikel Arteta is even odds to be the first manager to leave his job after Arsenal were outclassed in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl and Watford's Xisco come next in the betting at 7/1 while Patrick Viera - the Arsenal legend now in the Crystal Palace dugout - is 9/1.

Gunners biggest price ever for win

Sunday's result at the Emirates meant the Gunners have lost their opening two matches of the new season. They play Manchester City next Saturday and Arsenal are the biggest price they have ever been to win a Premier League match.

We make Arsenal a 9/1 chance to beat Manchester City next weekend.



That's their biggest odds to win a Premier League match EVER! pic.twitter.com/FFvJtVoVB0 ? Betfair (@Betfair) August 22, 2021

It's been a dismal start to the season for Arsenal who lost their opener 2-0 at Brentford and were booed off when going down to Chelsea.

The Blues are the European champions, and will outplay many top flight opponents in 2021/22, but the manner of the defeat will still stick in the craw for Gunners fans. Chelsea rarely looked in trouble and could have scored two or three more.

Baggies date could be make or break for Arteta

Last season Arsenal finished eighth and the club must have been hoping that they would surpass that by some distance this term. On the evidence of two matches, in which Arsenal have failed to score, that won't be easy.

They still have new signing Martin Odegaard to come in but their problems run throughout the team. Against Chelsea they were disorganised in defence, short of ideas and lacking potency in attack.

Wednesday's trip to West Brom in the League Cup has taken on extra significance as Arteta tries to instil some confidence and momentum in his side.

If the Premier League club are beaten by the Championship club at the Hawthorns then the pressure on Arteta will intensify and he may go to City needing to get something to save his job. As the odds indicate, that would be a difficult task.