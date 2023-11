Kenny's dismal reign ends with 1-1 draw

Keane favourite to manage his country

Carsley a contender for ROI and England jobs?

Roy Keane is the favourite to become the Republic of Ireland's next manager after the Irish FA decided not to renew Stephen Kenny's contract.

Kenny's two-and-a-half-year tenure came to an end after Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2024. They won just two matches and lost six.

Tuesday's 1-1 draw with New Zealand in Dublin was Kenny's final match in charge and the hunt is on for his successor.

Keane 5/2 to get Ireland job

Keane is 5/23.50 to become his country's next manager. He has a mixed record as a manager, getting Sunderland promoted but disappointing in his subsequent job with Ipswich.

Keane was Republic of Ireland's assistant manager from 2013 to 2018 when Martin O'Neill was in charge. The Manchester United legend played for his country at the 1994 World Cup but was sent home in disgrace from the 2002 finals after an infamous incident in which he clashed with his manager Mick McCarthy.

Keane would make headlines as national team manager, but perhaps not always for good reasons, and his appointment would be a gamble. The current odds indicate that it is one the FAI might take.

Carlsey a better bet than Lennon and Bruce

Two of Keane's former-teammates - Neil Lennon from his time at Celtic and ex-Manchester United defender Steve Bruce - come next in the betting.

Lennon is currently manager of Cypriot club Omonia after leaving Celtic in 2021. He is 7/24.50 to get the job and would probably be tempted to swap the sun of southern Europe for dour nights at the Aviva Stadium.

Bruce, who has taken a break from management since his Newcastle reign ended, is 11/26.50.

The most exciting and forward-thinking appointment might, however, be Carsley 4/15.00.

The 49-year-old, who played for Ireland, was in charge of England U21s when they won the U21 European Championships in the summer.

He is still in the role and, thanks to his excellent performance may even be a candidate for the England senior job if, as expected, Gareth Southgate leaves after Euro 2024.

Southgate was in charge of the U21s before he got the big gig with England and, after seeing how well he has done in the role since 2017, the FA may be tempted to promote from within again.

Carsley is 9/110.00 to be next England manager. Would he turn down the Ireland job in the hope that the English FA might promote him next summer?

He could face a difficult decision if the men from Dublin come calling.