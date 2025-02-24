Next Rangers Manager: Barry Ferguson 2/9 favourite with Steven Gerrard return 9/1

Ex-Gers captain favourite to be next manager

Barry Ferguson may be in charge until end of season

Barry Ferguson is 2/91.22 favourite to become the next Rangers manager after the Scottish club sacked Philippe Clement on Sunday following their defeat to St Mirren at Ibrox.

The recent Cup loss to Queens Park caused fan unrest and, for weeks, it appeared that Clement was one defeat away from the sack.

So it proved as the club took the decision to end Clement's 16-month spell in charge.

The former-Rangers captain, who played for the club in two spells totalling 10 years, was most recently the manager of Alloa Athletic.

With Rangers 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, the club may opt to appoint Ferguson until the end of the season.

Is Steven Gerrard set for Rangers return?

Ferguson is the leading candidate for job, according to the Betfair market, but it is not a done deal and there are other popular candidates in the contention.

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer said a few weeks ago that, with Rangers struggling for form, Clement would feel the pressure knowing that ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was available.

Gerrard, who steered Rangers to title victory before leaving for Aston Villa, is a free agent after departing his ill-fated spell at Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

However, the market makes Gerrard 9/110.00 - a longer price than ex-Southampton manager Russell Martin 8/19.00 - so it looks unlikely at this stage that the Liverpudlian is going back to Glasgow.

Fans were displeased by Gerrard's switch to Villa but the title the Gers won under him in 2020/21 is the only one they have won in the past 14 years.

His assistant Michael Beale succeeded Gerrard but lasted only 10 months before being replaced by Clement. Gerrard knows what it takes to get Rangers back competing with Celtic again. With Brendan Rodgers, who managed Gerrard at Liverpool, in the Celtic dugout it would make for a tasty rivalry.

Clement's assistant Issame Charai is 12/113.00 while Sean Dyche, who is available after leaving Everton earlier this season, is 18/119.00.

At the moment, however, all the momentum is with Ferguson and it is reported that he will meet Rangers officials to discuss the job today.