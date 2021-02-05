Spurs in Crisis: Jose Mourinho 5/2 in Sack Race after defeat to Chelsea

Jose Mourinho is 5/2 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job after Tottenham lost 1-0 to Chelsea last night.

The Portuguese is odds-on to leave Spurs before the final game of the season as he comes under heavy criticism from fans and pundits.

He is 15/8 to still be in charge at the start of next season.

The defeat to Chelsea, which was Spurs' third in a row in the Premier League, left them eighth in the Premier League and out to 5.04/1 on the Exchange for a top four finish.

They are badly missing the injured Harry Kane and Mourinho appears to have no plan b when it comes to winning matches without his talisman.

Their home match against West Brom on Sunday is now a must-win for north Londoners.

The Baggies are 19th in the table and Spurs are 1.491/2 to take three points, so anything short of a win will pile the pressure on Mourinho and see the odds on his exit tumbling.

Mourinho 4/1 to leave this month

Betfair opened a range of special Mourinho crisis markets following Sunday's defeat to Brighton and that's where you can bet on his immediate future.

He's 4/1 to leave Spurs this month and 5/1 to go in March. You can get 13/2 on April, the month in which Spurs will play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Mourinho was brought in to win trophies and could see the final at Wembley, against his old adversary Pep Guardiola, as a lifeline for his job at Tottenham. Spurs are 3.3512/5 to upset City in the final.

Before that he needs to get his team up for Sunday's match otherwise he may not be around for the Carabao Cup final.