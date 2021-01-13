Premier League Sack Race Odds: Steve Bruce 4/1 after Newcastle defeat

Steve Bruce is 4/1 to become the second Premier League managerial casualty of the season after Newcastle lost 1-0 to Sheffield United.

The Magpies became the first team to lose to the bottom of the league Blades and Bruce admitted after the match that he is under pressure.

The odds on him losing his job next were cut from 10/1 to 4/1, although Chris Wilder - who beat Bruce last night - is the favourite to be the next Premier League boss to leave at 13/8.

Frank Lampard 3/1 is also rated more likely than the Newcastle manager, possibly because the Chelsea hierarchy are rarely slow to fire underperforming bosses, whereas the Magpies own Mike Ashley appears immune to fan opinion.

Bruce needs to turn things around fast

Newcastle are 15th in the table, eight points above the drop zone, and Exchange odds of 4.1 for relegation show that bettors think they should stay up this term.

Fans will be alarmed, however, that their team have taken just two points from their last six Premier League fixtures (L4/D2) and by their lacklustre performances.

Last season's 13th-place finish was a far cry from Newcastle's glory days but there was a sense that Bruce had surpassed expectations in his first season in charge. He was not a popular appointment when he arrived at St James' Park in the summer of 2019.

This season the team appear to have gone backwards, mustering just one goal in their last six matches in all competitions.

Their next fixtures are away to Arsenal on Monday night followed by a home match against Leeds and a trip to Everton.