Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Betting: Utd boss shortest price ever to leave

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is his shortest price ever in the next Premier League manager to leave market following Manchester United's 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool.

The Red Devils suffered one of the worst results in their history, with fans leaving the stadium at half-time as their side were mauled on their own patch by their fiercest rivals.

Bettors are more convinced than ever that Soslkjaer is on his way out of Old Trafford. After the loss, he overtook Daniel Farke in the next manager to leave betting and shortened to 1/5.

Zinedine Zidane is the 13/5 favourite to be the next United manager in a market where Brendan Rodgers 4/1, Antonio Conte 11/2 and Mauricio Pochettino 6/1 also feature prominently.

Title challenge in tatters

This was supposed to be the season when United mounted a serious title challenge. Instead, that now lies in tatters after nine games.

Solskjaer is under more pressure than at any other point in his Old Trafford reign. The team are seventh in the table, without a win in four league matches, and out to even odds on the Exchange for a top four finish.

They go to Tottenham next Saturday in the Premier League.

Dysfunctional, inept and worse with Ronaldo

Everywhere across the team there were problems in Sunday's humiliation against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's men are in fine form, 3.65 for the title, and in hat-trick hero Mo Salah boast a Ballon d' Or contender in their attack.

But still United should have fared better and their weaknesses were brutally exposed. The manager doesn't know how to prepare his team or react during difficult games, their midfield is incoherent and inept, while in attack they look less effective for the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo. It is possible that, whoever succeeds Solskjaer, will want to jettison the Portuguese legend at the earliest opportunity so that the job of rebuilding can begin.

Gary Neville said after the match that Conte is not a good fit for United. And yet the Italian gets results quickly and has won league titles in England and Italy.

Zidane has won the Champions League three times and, in his second spell at Madrid, the team mounted a superb run to win the La Liga title in 2020.

Pochettino, meanwhile, has admirers at United but remains under pressure at Paris Saint-Germain after they drew with Marseille last night.

Any of those three would be an improvement on the tactical void that is Solskjaer's stewardship. But appointing a new manager, as Spurs learned in the summer, is not always easy and, if United do sack Solskjaer midseason, there could be a prolonged interim period. That was, of course, how he got the role in the first place.