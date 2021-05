Next Tottenham Manager Odds: Pochettino backed amid 'talks' rumours

The odds on Mauricio Pochettino returning as Tottenham manager tumbled after it was reported that the Paris Saint-Germain boss is in talks with the Premier League club.

At the time of writing Pochettino is 2.285/4 on the Exchange and said to be open to taking over at the club he left in 2019.

He is currently in charge of PSG where he has won two domestic cups since taking over at the turn of the year. But PSG failed to win Ligue 1 this season and, having seen the side knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, the Argentine could be on the verge of leaving the French capital.

It is being widely reported that Spurs have spoken to Pochettino about coming back and that he is open to it.

Betfair Ambassador and former-Spurs manager Glenn Hoddle - who will be providing insight for Betting.Betfair throughout Euro 2020 - said yesterday:

"(Spurs chairman) Daniel (Levy) would need to be a big man to go to Pochettino and say: 'I shouldn't have sacked you.' That's the key to it, whether Daniel can do that."

Conte favourite to replace Zidane at Madrid

Rumours of Pochettino's return intensified during a busy day for managers of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

First, Antonio Conte left Inter Milan and then it was announced that Zinedine Zidane was leaving Real Madrid with immediate effect.

Conte's exit is the bigger surprise after he guided Inter to their first Serie A title for 11 years. He was unhappy about plans to sell players as the Italian club try to balance their books.

The former-Chelsea boss, who steered the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season, is 6.86/1 in the Exchange market on next Spurs manager.

Madrid is Conte's more likely destination and he is the 8/13 favourite on the Sportsbook to succeed Zidane.

Conte is also 18/1 to be Manchester United's next manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in for criticism following their defeat in last night's Europa League final.

Massimiliano Allegri is the current favourite in that market at 5/2 although Zidane, who leaves Madrid for the second time, may be of interest at 12/1.