Next Tottenham Manager Odds: Nuno backed to get job and end Spurs' search

Nuno Espirito Santo is the firm favourite to become Tottenham's next manager as Daniel Levy tries to end his epic search for a successor to Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was backed into odds-on on Friday afternoon and is now trading at around evens on the Exchange.

We've been here before, of course, with Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and others all leading the betting on who would get the job.

Spurs chairman Levy has held talks with several candidates which have broken down at various stages of the process.

Nuno, who left Wolverhampton Wanderers in May, was thought to be out of contention. But Spurs' new managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, is said to be a fan of Nuno's abilities. That could prove instrumental in making the appointment happen.

Fans won't take anything for granted until a new manager is unveiled but Nuno is the favourite by some distance, with Roberto Martinez 8.88/1 and Graham Potter 10.09/1 his nearest rivals in the market.

Palace and Everton searches continue

Lucien Favre's appointment at Crystal Palace could be back on, according to the Exchange where he's 1.211/5 to take the Selhurst Park job.

Palace got as far as requesting a work permit for the former-Dortmund boss, following constructive talks, when he decided to decline the job.

But Favre remains the odds-on favourite which indicates that he may yet succeed Roy Hodgson in south London.

Steve Cooper 5.04/1 and Frank Lampard 5.59/2 are the other names to be linked with the vacancy.

In the next Everton manager betting Rafael Benitez is still the favourite.

The Spaniard was said to be on the verge of succeeding Carlo Ancelotti last week but was tempted to walk away from the opportunity due to a fierce backlash from fans. Benitez used to manage Liverpool and once called Everton a "small club".

But Benitez is 1.558/15 with Paulo Fonseca 3.55/2 the other person who could be in contention for the role.