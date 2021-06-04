Next Tottenham Manager Odds: Antonio Conte heavy odds-on after talks

Has Daniel Levy finally found his man? The odds in the next Tottenham manager market suggest so with Antonio Conte 1/12 following talks between the club and the former-Chelsea boss.

The Spurs chairman has been searching for a successor to Jose Mourinho since sacking the Portuguese in mid-April. Since then there's been a rolling cast of favourites in the betting with Nuno Espirito Santo and Mauricio Pochettino among those who looked like they might get the job.

Pochettino is the second favourite at 5/1 but it is believed to be unlikely that he will leave PSG.

Premier League and FA Cup winner will want Kane to stay

Conte left Inter Milan under a fortnight ago over a disagreement with the board about plans to sell key players. He had just lead the club to their first Serie A title for 11 years.

You can see why Levy might like the cut of Conte's jib. Conte is a proven winner and takes little time to adapt to a new club, winning the Premier League title in his first season in England.

Then again he left the west Londoners 12 months later after a second season in which his relationship with Roman Abramovich soured, so he has a history of clashing with overbearing club executives. But Chelsea still won the FA Cup that season and Levy may be able to avoid conflict with a manager who could end Spurs' wait for silverware.

Levy is reported to have told Conte that he will not sell Harry Kane this summer. The striker, who is preparing to captain England at Euro 2020, has three years to run on his contract and is 10/11 to stay at Spurs even though he said he wanted to leave.

He has attracted interest from Manchester City 11/8, Manchester United 4/1 and Chelsea 9/2 and, one of Conte's first tasks as manager, will be to persuade Kane that he can win major trophies in his Tottenham team.