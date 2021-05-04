Next Spurs Manager: Mourinho Roma's appointment leaves Sarri available

Jose Mourinho will be in charge of Roma at the start of the 2021/22 season and that could have implications in the betting on who gets to replace him as next Tottenham manager.

Maurizio Sarri had been expected to take over at the Serie A club, once Paulo Fonseca steps down at the end of this campaign. His team play Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday, trailing 6-2.

But with Mourinho on his way to the Italian capital, Sarri is free to pursue other options and that could include Spurs where he is 14/1 to get the job - albeit behind more fancied candidates that include Scott Parker 7/4 and Brendan Rodgers 4/1.

Eyebrows will be raised at Mourinho finding work just two weeks after he was dismissed by Spurs CEO Daniel Levy. The Portuguese's 18 months in charge were essentially a write-off for the club.

His tenure in north London followed a miserable reign at Manchester United and before that a second reign at Chelsea that imploded spectacularly.

He has been sacked three times in six years by Premier League clubs and was unlikely to get another job at a big six club.

Mourinho gets chance to rebuild Roma and his reputation

Roma, who currently sit seventh in Serie A, will be hoping Mourinho can help them challenge for the top four next season. He will the fourth person to manage the club since 2017.

He has managed in Italy before, at Inter for two seasons from 2008-09, winning Serie A twice and the Champions League before departing for Real Madrid.

He has said he would like to manage Portugal one day but, with the country producing a brilliant crop of young players and many people's outside bet at Euro 2020 11.010/1, he was unlikely to get the chance just yet.

At 58, he has been given the chance to rebuild his reputation sooner than many commentators would have expected.