Next Sheff Utd Manager: What the Heck - youth boss favourite as 'Wilder leaves'

Paul Heckingbottom is the early favourite on Betfair to become the next permanent Sheffield United manager amid Friday reports Chris Wilder has been sacked.

Heckingbottom, who has impressed in his time as u23s coach at Bramall Lane, is 2/1 in a field that also features Neil Lennon 4/1, Eddie Howe 9/2 and Frank Lampard 11/2 among others.

The Blades travel to Leicester City on Sunday and Heckingbottom is expected to be in charge as caretaker boss. The Next Manager market pays out once the incumbent has been in charge for 10 games - Sheff Utd have exactly 10 left.

Sorry end to Wilder's remarkable regime

Wilder's reported departure brings to an end a five-year reign that saw him take the club from League One to the top half of the Premier League.

They finished ninth last season after winning promotion from the Championship and may have finished even higher had their form not dropped off at the resumption of the season last June.

The rot continued in 2020/21 and they were 18 games into the season before they achieved their first victory.

Sheffield United are 1.011/100 for relegation, and 1.664/6 to finish rock bottom, after winning just four of 28 matches this season.

They are still in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and, although they're destined for the Championship, Heckingbottom would put himself in pole position to get the job on a permanent basis if the Blades wins a few of their remaining 10 fixtures.