Next Real Madrid Manager Odds: Ancelotti shortens to 6/4 but Conte still favourite

Of one thing the market on the next permanent Real Madrid manager is confident: the successor to Zinedine Zidane will be an Italian.

But whether that's Antonio Conte, who has been the favourite in the betting since the vacancy was announced last week, or Carlo Ancelotti is less clear.

Conte is still odds-on at 8/11. He left Inter Milan last week after leading them to their first Serie A title for 11 years and looks an ideal fit for the job at the Bernabeu.

But in the past 24 hours money has come in for Ancelotti and seen him backed in to 6/4.

Ancelotti, who has been in charge of Everton since 2019, was previously manager of Madrid from 2013 to 2015 during which time they won the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti has been backed in from 9/1 to 5/2 to be the next Real Madrid manager during the last hour.



The #EFC boss led Madrid to the 2013/14 Champions League as well as 3 other major honours. pic.twitter.com/K3vbcVfDjW ? Betfair (@Betfair) May 31, 2021

He appeared to be steering Everton in the right direction but, having made a strong start to the 2020/21 season, a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League was disappointing.

The market on the next Everton manager is open and Duncan Ferguson is the early favourite at 4/1. Rafa Benitez 5/1 and Nuno Espirito Santo 6/1 are also prominent in the betting with Wayne Rooney at 9/1 a great story but perhaps not a realistic option.

Madrid legend Raul could also be in contention for the job at 3/1 while Mauricio Pochettino isn't being ruled out at 4/1. If he leaves Paris Saint-Germain this summer, however, Spurs is a more likely destination with the Argentine 8/15 to be their next manager.

A vacancy at Everton would add to the Premier League managerial merry-go-round where, as well as Tottenham, Wolves are also without a manager.

Bruno Lage is heavy odds-on favourite for the Molineux job at 1/9.