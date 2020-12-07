Next Manager To Leave Odds: Bilic price slashed after humiliating defeat

Slaven Bilic is 2.89/5 on the Exchange to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job after his West Bromwich Albion side were thumped 5-1 by Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The price was slashed from 6.5 as punters backed Bilic to become the first top flight managerial casualty of the season.

The Baggies' humiliating defeat at the Hawthorns leaves them second from bottom and 1.454/9 for relegation this season. They are, however, only one point from safety so the question for the West Brom board will be whether another manager would stand a better chance of steering them to safety.

Last time they were in the Premier League they sacked Tony Pulis in the winter and appointed Alan Pardew who endured a miserable spell before they went down at the end of the season under caretaker Darren Moore.

Bilic, meanwhile, was previously sacked while managing West Ham in the Premier League. His nearest rival in the sack race betting is Chris Wilder 3.7511/4 whose Sheffield United have taken just one point from their opening 11 matches and are 1.41 for the drop.

Wilder has credit in the Bramall Lane bank after achieving two promotions with the Blades. But they are drifting badly, six points from safety after losing to Leicester at the weekend, and Wilder's past achievements won't stop the board taking decisive action if they think somebody else can keep them up.

The odds on Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, have shortened to 4.1 after Arsenal were defeat by north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

It was their third defeat in four Premier League matches, during which time they taken a single point and scored a solitary goal.

The Gunners sit 15th in the table and, while they are unlikely to be relegated at 50.049/1, it would be a brave punter who backed them at 3.45 to achieve a top six finish.

Arteta has only been in the job a year but, while the consensus is that his employers will give him time to turn things around, their patience will wear thin if they lost at home to Burnley next weekend.