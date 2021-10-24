Next Man Utd Manager: Zidane favourite to replace Ole after United's disastrous Sunday

Zinedine Zidane heads the betting on the Betfair Sportsbook for Next Manchester United Manager after the Red Devils suffered a disastrous 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool today.

The warning signs have been there for some time for inconsistent United coming into today's game. Defeated 1-0 at Old Trafford by Aston Villa late last month, the club were beaten 4-2 at Leicester last weekend and needed dramatic comebacks in their last two Champions League fixtures. A 1-1 draw with Everton sandwiched their European efforts and the Leicester defeat.

But today was the day the wheels truly came off. Liverpool were ahead 4-0 at the break - and backed at 176.0175/1 to do so - before easing to the 5-0 win, a scoreline that was backed at the same odds. Mo Salah scored a hat-trick to make it 10 goals for the season, and the Egyptian is 1.910/11 to finish as top goalscorer.

ZZ ahead of the competition to replace OGS

Rumours of an Ole sacking have swirled throughout his tenure but he must be very close now. He is odds-on to be next top-flight manager sacked with Betfair Exchange customers.

And if the hierarchy do get rid of the club legend it is Zidane who the Betfair traders make favourite to replace him. The Frenchman is 4.03/1 to take charge of another European giant after leaving Real Madrid last year. In two spells at the Bernabeu Zidane won 11 trophies.

A tick longer is Leicester's Brendan Rodgers with the currently available Antonio Conte 6.05/1 and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino 7.06/1.

At longer odds, Betfair punters can get 11.010/1 about Ajax's Erik Ten Haag and 13.012/1 about Brighton's Graham Potter.