Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

The Daily Acca

Next Manchester United Manager: Betting suspended on ten Hag

Erik ten Hag
Is Erik ten Hag destined for United?

Betting has been suspended on Erik ten Hag becoming next Man United manager. Have the club made their move?

"But in the past few hours he was heavily backed to take over from Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford and punters can no longer get a bet on the Dutchman being the next boss in the dugout for the Premier League giants."

Betfair have suspended betting on Erik ten Hag becoming the next permanent Man United manager following a flurry of bets.

Rumours have been swirling about the Ajax boss taking over at Old Trafford, and he has been the favourite for a number of weeks.

But in the past few hours he was heavily backed to take over from Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford and punters can no longer get a bet on the Dutchman being the next boss in the dugout for the Premier League giants.

Results and performances have not been great under German caretaker manager Rangnick, and United look likely to miss out on Champions League football next season.

With eight games remaining of their Premier League season the club sit seventh, three points behind Spurs in fourth.

Betfair Exchange customers make United 8.07/1 to finish in the top four at the end of the season.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "Following a flurry of bets, we have suspended betting on Erik ten Hag becoming the next permanent Manchester United manager.

"Mauricio Pochettino was another name linked closely with the job, but the Ajax boss had been the favourite for the past few weeks, with punters heavily backing him in the past few hours.

"Having been odds-on earlier this season, the Reds are now a big price to finish in the Premier League top four at the end of May, which surely will be a bare minimum target for ten Hag next season should he take to the Old Trafford dugout."


Betfair - Premier League Top Four finish
Arsenal 5/6
Tottenham Evens
Man United 15/2
West Ham 30/1

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

English Premier League: English Premier League (Top 4 Finish 2021/22)

Show Hide

Friday 13 August, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Liverpool
Man City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Tottenham
Man Utd
West Ham
Everton
Newcastle
Aston Villa
Wolves
Crystal Palace
Brentford
Brighton
Leicester
Southampton
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Manager Specials