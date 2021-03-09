Next Germany Manager Odds: Jurgen Klopp 10/1 to succeed Joachim Low

A few weeks after he was heavily backed in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave market, Jurgen Klopp has been priced up at 10/1 to be the next Germany manager following Joachim Low's announcement he would step down after this summer's rescheduled Euro 2020.

The Liverpool manager appeared to rule himself out of the running in a press conference on Tuesday but with doubts over his future remaining, our traders still think he could be a contender.

Germany Under 21 boss Stefan Kuntz is, however, a strong favourite at 4/5 to get the job once Low's 15-year tenure ends.

Julian Nagelsmann (10/1), whose RB Leipzig play Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, is also among the frontrunners, behind Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick at 6/1.

Jurgen Klinsmann, the man from whom Low took over in 2006, is also mentioned at 25/1.

Before then Germany are 9.89/1 in the Euro 2020 betting with England 6.05/1, France 7.413/2, Belgium 7.613/2 and Spain 9.28/1 ahead of them in the betting.

Low's team lost 6-0 to Spain in the Nations League in November, but you can never write off Die Mannschaft.

Could national job ease Anfield exit?

Klopp may want to manage his country at some point but, at 53, he'd probably prefer to wait. On the other hand, Liverpool are in an alarming slump, losing six in a row at home in the Premier League and drifting to 5.85/1 for a top four finish.

He is 4/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

Could the Germany job offer Klopp an escape route from Anfield if the pressure becomes too much between now and the end of the season?

Whoever succeeds Low has a tough act to follow. Germany won the World Cup under Low in 2014 although they were knocked out in the first round four years later.

His 15 year tenure is almost as long as Angela Merkel's as chancellor which began in 2005. She is set to step down in September so 2021 will be a year for transition for Germany.