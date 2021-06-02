Next Everton Manager Odds: Nuno favourite ahead of Howe and Benitez

Nuno Espirito Santo is the favourite to become Everton's next permanent manager in a field that includes everybody from club legend Wayne Rooney to former-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.

Carlo Ancelotti left Everton yesterday to return to Real Madrid where he was previously manager from 2013-15. The Everton board were surprised by the move but met last night to discuss potential replacements.

Nuno is the clear favourite at 2/1 having ended his impressive four year tenure at Wolves earlier this month. Could it be too soon for the Portuguese to take up a new role? If so there are a host of strong contenders as well as a few outsiders that would certainly make headlines.

Eddie Howe is 3/1 after former-Bournemouth boss, who's been out of work for a year, ruled himself out of the running for the Celtic job last week.

Rafael Benitez 6/1 comes next in the betting. A first class manager with extensive Premier League experiences, a Champions League and Europa League on his CV, he'd be an excellent option. The fact he managed Liverpool for six years could prove a stumbling block though.

David Moyes can backed at the same price. He managed Everton from 2002-2013 but, after steering West Ham to a sixth-place Premier League finish this season, he would probably prefer to continue his project in East London.

Everton's owners may be wary of appointing Frank Lampard 9/1 after the way his time at Chelsea ended. Duncan Ferguson 10/1 would be a romantic appointment as would Wayne Rooney 16/1 but neither are credible candidates, unless the board know something the rest of us don't.

Antonio Conte 10/1 is newly available and, having been keen to take over at Madrid, is clearly looking to get back in the dugout. But the Italian will probably want a club in the Champions League.

Paulo Fonseca 12/1 recently left Roma while Graham Potter 14/1 could be an interesting runner if Everton are willing to put their faith in a promising English manager.

Chris Wilder 16/1 and Maurizio Sarri 16/1 are both available and have achieved impressive feats at Premier League clubs - the former keeping Sheffield United up, the latter winning the Europa League with a limited Chelsea squad - and may be interested.

Steven Gerrard is a notable outsider at 25/1. Everton previously employed ex-Rangers boss Walter Smith but, due to Gerrard's iconic status at Liverpool and desire to one day manage the club, it will be a shock. Still, a quick Google search will show you Gerrard was once more at home on the Blue side of the city.