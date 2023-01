Lampard sacked after defeat to West Ham

Sean Dyche is 7/4 to take over as Everton manager after Frank Lampard was sacked following a run of six defeats and two draws in eight Premier League matches.

Everton are 1.684/6 on the Betfair Exchange to be relegated and 19th in the table.

They lost 2-0 at West Ham on Saturday in a match where it was widely believed that the losing manager - either Lampard or the Hammers' David Moyes - would get the boot.

Lampard first went odds-on on the Betfair Sportsbook Next Premier League Manager to Leave market on 12 December. He drifted back to odds-against as other managers came under pressure but his position has always looked at risk.

Everton are only two points from safety after 20 matches and the board, who have come in for more criticism than Lampard from fans, have decided that another manager would give them a better chance of retaining their top flight status.

Dyche has been out of work since leaving Burnley last April before the Clarets went down. He got them promoted to the Premier League in 2016 and kept them there for five seasons.

Duncan Ferguson backed into 3/1

Former Everton striker and coach Duncan Ferguson is the current second-favourite for the role having previously managed the club on two separate interim periods - most recently before Lampard came in.

Having been priced at 16/1 earlier today, the announcement of Lampard's departure has seen his odds tumble to 3/1.

Ferguson has made no secrets of wanting a managerial career of his own, and left Everton in the summer despite Lampard offering him a role to stay on the staff at the club.

Bielsa, Moyes and Rooney in running

Ex-Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa comes next in the betting at 10/3. He received plenty of support today, shortening to his current price from 16/1.

The Argentinian would bring an exciting style of football to Goodison, but Leeds dispensed with his services last season because they were conceding too many goals and in danger of going down.

Moyes, who was Everton boss from 2002-2013, is 10/1 to swap Upton Park for a return to Goodison.

Wayne Rooney 17/2 is an Everton legend, having played for the club in two spells, and impressed during his time in charge of Derby County in extremely testing circumstances.

He is currently manager of MLS club D.C. United but has made no secret of his desire to manage in the Premier League.

Rooney was reportedly approached by Everton last year, before Lampard's appointment, but decided he wasn't ready for the job.

Sam Allardyce is 14/1. The ex-England manager performed a rescue job for the Toffees in 2017-18 but would be regarded as an unambitious appointment.

The ex-Wolves and Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo is the same price.