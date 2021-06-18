To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Next Everton Manager Odds: Benitez backed to join blue side of city

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Rafael Benitez managing Newcastle
Will Benitez be next Everton boss?

Rafael Benitez is the odds-against favourite to be next Everton manager with Nuno Espirito Santo close behind in the betting, says Max Liu...

"Nuno is 3.1511/5 to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid a few weeks ago, and the Portuguese may be a more popular appointment than Benitez."

Rafael Benitez is the favourite to become Everton's next manager amid reports that the club are in advance talks with the former-Liverpool boss.

The man who steered the Reds to the Champions League title in 2005 was said to be on the verge of agreeing term with the Goodison Park club earlier this week, although no official announcement is expected until next week.

Nuno may be more popular with fans

Nuno Espirito Santo comes next in the betting. He left Wolves at the end of the season after a four year reign which saw the club's fortunes transformed from Championship underachievers to Europa League quarter-finalists, albeit with big investment.

Nuno is 3.1511/5 to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid a few weeks ago, and the Portuguese may be a more popular appointment than the former Liverpool man.

Some Evertonians have vowed never to accept their former-adversary - who once called Everton a small club - while others argue that, at 61, he'd represent a backward step for their club.

Nuno Fist Waving 1280.jpg

Benitez has extensive Premier League experience with Newcastle and Chelsea as well as his six year spell at Anfield, although his last job was in the Chinese Super League with Dalian Professional.

After Nuno the odds in the market get much longer before you reach third favourite Antonio Conte 8.88/1.

He quit as Inter manager last month, having won the Serie A title with them weeks before, but will probably be looking to join a club with Champions League ambitions.

Conte had been connected with Tottenham before talks broke down. Paulo Fonseca, who was also said to be on the verge of taking over in north London, is 10.519/2, although Christophe Galtier is a short price at 9.417/2.

He lead Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21 before walking away in search of a new challenge.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

English Premier League: English Premier League (Next Everton Manager)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 8.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rafael Benitez
Nuno Espirito Santo
Lucien Favre
Antonio Conte
Paulo Fonseca
Christophe Galtier
Roberto Martinez
Graham Potter
Duncan Ferguson
Eddie Howe
Erik ten Hag
Ralf Rangnick
Rudi Garcia
Frank Lampard
Manuel Pellegrini
David Moyes
Wayne Rooney
Chris Wilder
Claude Puel
Andre Villas-Boas
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Manager Specials