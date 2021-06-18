Next Everton Manager Odds: Benitez backed to join blue side of city

Rafael Benitez is the favourite to become Everton's next manager amid reports that the club are in advance talks with the former-Liverpool boss.

The man who steered the Reds to the Champions League title in 2005 was said to be on the verge of agreeing term with the Goodison Park club earlier this week, although no official announcement is expected until next week.

Nuno may be more popular with fans

Nuno Espirito Santo comes next in the betting. He left Wolves at the end of the season after a four year reign which saw the club's fortunes transformed from Championship underachievers to Europa League quarter-finalists, albeit with big investment.

Nuno is 3.1511/5 to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid a few weeks ago, and the Portuguese may be a more popular appointment than the former Liverpool man.

Some Evertonians have vowed never to accept their former-adversary - who once called Everton a small club - while others argue that, at 61, he'd represent a backward step for their club.

Benitez has extensive Premier League experience with Newcastle and Chelsea as well as his six year spell at Anfield, although his last job was in the Chinese Super League with Dalian Professional.

After Nuno the odds in the market get much longer before you reach third favourite Antonio Conte 8.88/1.

He quit as Inter manager last month, having won the Serie A title with them weeks before, but will probably be looking to join a club with Champions League ambitions.

Conte had been connected with Tottenham before talks broke down. Paulo Fonseca, who was also said to be on the verge of taking over in north London, is 10.519/2, although Christophe Galtier is a short price at 9.417/2.

He lead Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21 before walking away in search of a new challenge.