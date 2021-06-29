Next Crystal Palace Manager Betting: Patrick Vieira heavy odds-on

Patrick Vieira has been backed into to heavy odds-on favouritism on the Exchange to be the next Crystal Palace manager.

The Frenchman is 1.241/4 amid reports that he has reached agreement with chairman Steve Parish to take over at the south London club.

EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Palace set to appoint Patrick Vieira as manager. Agreement in principle reached but not signed yet. Work permit process for 45yo former Nice boss & Arsenal Invincible under way. Confirmation expected in due course @TheAthleticUK #CPFC https://t.co/S8PUBv1PIA ? David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 29, 2021

Vieira emerged as the favourite after negotiations with Lucien Favre, who looked set to take the job, broke down and the Swiss manager walked away. Parish had expected to unveil Favre in what would have been a coup for the club.

On social media fans vented their dismay at the potential appointment of the Arsenal legend. Vieira has only managed two clubs - New York City FC and Nice - and Palace supporters are sceptical that he has the nous to manage in the Premier League.

They have been burned before. In 2017, Fran de Boer lasted just five games in the charge as the demands of English top flight overwhelmed him. Roy Hodgson took over, steadied the ship and remained in charge until his retirement in May. Vieira knows the Premier League but only as a player.

While Vieira is the clear favourite it would not be a major surprise if his appointment were to fall through. So far this has been a summer of overturned favourites when it comes to manager markets, with candidates going odds-on for the jobs at Spurs and Everton only for those positions to remain vacant.