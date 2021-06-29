To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Next Crystal Palace Manager Betting: Patrick Vieira heavy odds-on

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Patrick Vieira managing Nice
Vieira is looks Selhurst Park-bound

Arsenal legend is the firm favourite in the next Crystal Palace manager betting and could be confirmed imminently. Max Liu has the latest...

The former-Dortmund boss is out to 6.05/1 with Swansea's Steve Cooper 5.69/2. Frank Lampard is 7.613/2 while Nuno Espirito Santo 11.010/1 and Eddie Howe 11.521/2 are also linked.

Patrick Vieira has been backed into to heavy odds-on favouritism on the Exchange to be the next Crystal Palace manager.

The Frenchman is 1.241/4 amid reports that he has reached agreement with chairman Steve Parish to take over at the south London club.

Vieira emerged as the favourite after negotiations with Lucien Favre, who looked set to take the job, broke down and the Swiss manager walked away. Parish had expected to unveil Favre in what would have been a coup for the club.

The former-Dortmund boss is out to 6.05/1 with Swansea's Steve Cooper 5.69/2. Frank Lampard is 7.613/2 while Nuno Espirito Santo 11.010/1 and Eddie Howe 11.521/2 also linked.

On social media fans vented their dismay at the potential appointment of the Arsenal legend. Vieira has only managed two clubs - New York City FC and Nice - and Palace supporters are sceptical that he has the nous to manage in the Premier League.

They have been burned before. In 2017, Fran de Boer lasted just five games in the charge as the demands of English top flight overwhelmed him. Roy Hodgson took over, steadied the ship and remained in charge until his retirement in May. Vieira knows the Premier League but only as a player.

While Vieira is the clear favourite it would not be a major surprise if his appointment were to fall through. So far this has been a summer of overturned favourites when it comes to manager markets, with candidates going odds-on for the jobs at Spurs and Everton only for those positions to remain vacant.

