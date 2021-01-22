Next Chelsea Manager: Tuchel odds-on to succeed Lampard

The odds on Thomas Tuchel becoming the next Chelsea manager shortened significantly as speculation continued about Frank Lampard's future at the club.

Tuchel is 1/3 to in the Sportsbook's next Chelsea manager market - in from 6/4 yesterday.

Lampard is the 8/15 favourite to be the second Premier League manager to leave his job this season. His odds shortened after the Blues lost at Leicester this week and reports suggest the Chelsea hierarchy have a shortlist of candidates to replace him.

Lampard spent over £200m in the summer and, earlier in the season, his team looked like contenders for the Premier League title.

Now they've slipped to eighth in the Premier League, and 3.814/5 on the Exchange for a top four finish, which is probably the minimum requirement for Lampard to survive beyond this season.

Chelsea, who play Luton in the FA Cup on Sunday, are rarely slow to dismiss their managers and, if results don't improve soon, Lampard will be out.

Tuchel, who left PSG in December, is now the clear favourite to get the job if that happens. He won two Ligue 1 titles with the Parisian club and took them to last season's Champions League final.

Former-Blues striker Andriy Shevchenko had been the favourite but the Ukrainian, who is currently manager of his national team, has drifted to 5/1.