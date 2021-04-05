Spurs In Crisis: Jose Mourinho odds-on to leave this summer

Jose Mourinho is 5/6 to leave Tottenham this summer after he blamed his players for throwing a way a lead against Newcastle on Sunday.

Spurs were winning 2-1, thanks to a brace from Harry Kane, at St James' Park with five minutes to go when Joe Willock equalised for the hosts.

The 2-2 meant Spurs missed out on the chance to go fourth in the Premier League and they are 5.79/2 for a top four finish.

In a sign of the growing rancour at Tottenham, Mourinho took aim at his team when it was pointed out to him that he used to be adept at holding on to narrow leads: "Same coach, different players," he said.

Is Carabao Cup final Mourinho's last chance?

The result prompted Betfair to open a raft of markets under the banner Jose Mourinho Impending Crisis.

He is 10/3 to leave before the end of the season which indicates that Daniel Levy will wait until the summer before making a change.

But those odds could shift if Spurs lose the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on 25 April.

Mourinho was brought in to end Spurs' 13 year wait for a trophy and, if he were to upset the odds and beat his old nemesis Pep Guardiola later this month, that could buy time for the Portuguese.

Man City are 1.330/100 to win the Carabao Cup with Spurs 4.1.

Of more concern to Spurs fans than the fate of Mourinho will be the future of Kane who is 15/8 to leave the club in the next transfer window.

Last week, Kane indicated he would make a decision on his Tottenham future after Euro 2020, when he said it was a "hard question to answer right now".