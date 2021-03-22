World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Latest odds for England, Scotland and more

Wales face best in the world

Belgium v Wales

Wednesday, 19:45

Live on S4C and Sky Sports Main Event

Wales get their qualifying campaign underway in the most daunting manner possible with a trip to the best team in the world (according to FIFA rankings). Belgium are 1.330/100 to win here with the Welsh, who will be without manager Ryan Giggs again, at 10.09/1. The visitors would be delighted with a draw 5.39/2. The last time the teams met, however, Wales won 3-1 in the quarter-final of Euro 2016. Belgium have won 23 of their last 24 qualifiers. but guess who were the last team to beat them in one? Yes, that's right, the mighty Dragon.

Can Kenny's men end the drought?

Serbia v Republic of Ireland

Wednesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Stephen Kenny's men face a tough trip to the Red Star Stadium to get their qualifying campaign underway against Serbia. Everyone knows where the problem is for the Ireland as they've failed to score in the last seven matches - their longest ever drought. Serbia have lost just one of their last 13 World Cup qualifiers and are 1.684/6 to win on Wednesday. Ireland are 6.611/2 and the draw is 3.55.

England to ease past minnows

England v San Marino

Thursday, 19:45

Live on ITV

It doesn't get easier than this which is why England are unbackable against San Marino who are 350.0349/1 to pull off probably the greatest upset of all time and win at Wembley.

Closer to kick-off you might want to check out the Sportsbook's #OddsOnThat markets where you can put together bets on everything including shots, cards, goalscorers and much more. This is probably the perfect opportunity for Gareth Southgate to experiment and perhaps give a debut to striker Ollie Watkins.

Italy v Northern Ireland

Thursday, 19:45

Italy are odds-on to beat Northern Ireland as they have done in all six of their home matches against them. NI have failed to score in all but one of those games so the historical precedents aren't good for Ian Baraclough's men, especially as they're winless in their last 10 matches in all competitions. Italy haven't lost a home qualifier this century, so the draw 7.26/1 is probably the visitors' best hope.

Scots look a generous price at home

Scotland v Austria

Thursday, 19:45

Scotland are 3.3512/5 at home to Austria 2.3411/8 on Thursday. That looks generous why you consider Scotland have won nine of their last 13 competitive home matches (D2 L2) and didn't lose any of their five home qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. Mind you, Austria won four out of four away from home in 2020 and have an impressive 67% win rate under manager Franco Foda. This should be a good test for a Scotland team that will still be feeling jubilant about qualifying for this summer's rescheduled Euro 2020.